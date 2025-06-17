Nollywood Ini Edo has shared adorable videos and pictures from her vacation outside the country

The mother of one also shared her current location as an island in the Asian country, Thailand, while sending a message to her fans

Ini Edo's video and pictures from Thailand have quickly gained attention, with fans and followers expressing admiration for her

Nigerian actress Ini Edo has caused a buzz with breathtaking moments from her vacation in Thailand.

Ini, who recently made headlines over her message to Hollywood actress Taraji P. Henson over her role in Tyler Perry's Netflix movie, Straw, showed her location as Phuket, Thailand.

Ini Edo shares videos from her vacation in Thailand.

Source: Instagram

The mother of one shared a video of herself on what appeared to be a canoe on a lake, posing for pictures in various postures.

Phuket City, on Phuket Island, is the capital of Thailand’s Phuket Province. In the Old Town, Thalang Road is lined with colorful 19th-century shophouses and Sino-Portuguese buildings.

Ini also passed a message to her fans and followers urging them to spread love and compassion.

Ini Edo sends message to fans and supporters amid killings in Benue.

Source: Instagram

"God is Love … Spread Love and compassion Love is all that matter," she wrote in the caption of the video she shared from Thailand.

Reacting to the killings in Benue, Ini wrote,

"The silence is deafening ! Where do we go from here? Are these people invincible or untouchable? Which way Nigeria."

Ini Edo's message to her fans comes amid the reactions that have trailed the killings in Benue State.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VeryDarkMan shared a video from his visit to Benue as a clip captured him getting emotional over what he saw.

In another video, the critic was also seen addressing the protesters in Benue.

The video and pictures actress Ini Edo shared from her vacation in Thailand is below:

Reactions as Ini Edo vacations in Thailand

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed Ini Edo's vacation video and pictures. Read them below:

oluquentkiddiesempire said:

"When most souls are sold to devil in exchange of worldly things, they don’t even know what love is anymore. May the Lord heal our land."

mr_e.k.e.n.e wrote:

"Assuming say shark just appear from nowhere Sister Ino go just grow wings and fly."

erphyarhbinney commented:

"Ini Where's Ur life jacket? Jesus see risk."

beautyoseafuah said:

"Same questions i ask are they invincible or untouchable?? @iniedo ma please support my business I want to buy sewing machine and equipments for work thank you ma."

ibukunoluwapos reacted:

"Because I did not know reason why they have not been apprehended."

adorable_jossie commented:

"Thank you Queen for lending your voice."

main.promise said:

"Are this people invisible or untouchable??? Thanks for Being a voice INIEDO."

aindighngumimi commented:

"We have just 23 local government in Benue state and this killings have affected 17 local government already so we are left with just 5 local government untouched we help need in Benue state."

RMD 'snubs' Ini Edo at event

Legit.ng also reported that actor RMD was captured ignoring Ini Edo at an event.

Ini was sitting down when the veteran entered the venue of Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye's 40th birthday party.

The actor was seen approaching other colleagues, but when Ini tried to touch his hands, he appeared to have swiftly moved them away.

