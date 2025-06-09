A new movie on Netflix is making people cry due to the emotional feelings it leaves in the minds of those who have seen

Produced by Tyler Perry, the movie is titled STRAW and it stars Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor and more

Movie lovers said they were left weeping after experiencing the film, which tells the story of a single mother hit by the vagaries of life

Tyler Perry's STRAW, an emotionally charged film on Netflix, is attracting good reviews from movie lovers in Nigeria.

Produced by ace playwriting and filmmaker, Tyler Perry, the film is making people to shed tears due to the emotional storyline.

The lady said Tyler Perry's Straw reminded her of her childhood struggles. Photo credit: Facebook/Blessing Okoro and Instagram/Tyler Perry Studios/Netflix.

Source: UGC

A Nigerian lady who has watched the movie also shared her experience, saying it reminded her of her childhood.

Okoro Blessing said the movie spoke to her directly because her mother went through similar life challenges while trying to raise her.

"Tell me why this movie brought so many remembrances!! I was that Child! I remember promising my mum a big car when I grow up and I pray by the grace of God, I get to fulfil that promise because she stood by me! All through! She never ever gave up on me and I’m so grateful to my mum! Gosh, I’m in tears rn now! God bless my mum. God bless all the mothers out there."

Story told in Tyler Perry's STRAW starring Taraji P. Henson

Tyler Perry's STRAW explored the story of a single mother, Janiyah Wiltkinson, played by Taraji P. Henson.

She was hit in different directions by visititudes of life, but the most difficult challenge was caring for her daughter Aria, who was frequently ill.

Speaking on her experience after watching the movie, Blessing said she was always ill as a child, just like Aria.

She said:

"I'm that child. The Child who faced rejection by the doctors after waiting over 18 hours. I watched my mum cry when we were unattended to. The Child that visited almost all the churches in Nigeria just to get delivered. The Child that nobody knew would survive. The Child that couldn't get enough sleep due to itching and body pains. The Child who was bullied all her life for what she knows nothing about! The Child that had to go through hell to survive! Oh jeez, my childhood wasn’t that fun. This movie spoke to me and I can feel every emotions!"

Tyler Perry's Straw tells the story of a struggling single mother. Photo credit: Tyler Perry Studios/Netflix.

Source: UGC

Reactions as lady shared her experience after watching Tyler Perry's movie

Marybest Chibaby Samuel said:

"You are big testimony my dear...your name is a big blessings to you dear...the story of my life is just as similar as this...but I give GOD praise in all he did for me...from d day one of my life still now...I am living testimony to d world that GOD still exist."

Ngwuta Gospel said:

"You're indeed a Blessing I do feel for you that time, you're a strong woman."

Man speaks on Omoni Oboli's movie

In a related story, a Nigerian man has shared his views on Love in Every Word, a movie which is currently trending online.

The man said the movie by Omoni Oboli has benefited the actress in many ways after it became a hot topic.

In his Facebook post, he said the movie gained over 6 million views in two days and has attracted more subscribers to Omoni Oboli TV.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng