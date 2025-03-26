A video has captured both RMD and his female colleague, Ini Edo, after they met at an event recently

In the recording, RMD walked up to the mother of one and showed her his hand, but quickly took it away and walked away

Fans in the comment section of the post tried to make excuse for the actor as they shared their opinion about it

Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, better known as RMD, has been captured ignoring his female colleague, Ini Edo, at an event they both attended.

In the clip, the mother of one who showed her daughter's face months ago was sitting down when RMD walked into the venue at Ghanaian billionaire, Richard Nii Armah's birthday party.

The actor, who featured in a Bollywood movie last year, was seen walking in front of Ini Edo. She tried to shake him, but he quickly took his hands away.

Ini Edo's mouth was ajar as RMD walked past her.

RMD greets other colleagues

In the recording, after snubbing Ini Edo, RMD greeted Van Vicker, Ramsay Nouah and other colleagues, who were sitting beside Edo.

The actor also showed a lady his bracelet before moving to his seat.

Fans support RMD

Fans in the comment section of the post supported RMD. A few suggested that they were just catching cruise as nothing serious happened between them.

Others remarked that RMD was just trying to prevent his colleagues from collecting the bracelet in his hand.

See the video here:

Reactions trails Ini Edo, RMD's video

Nigerians shared their view about the trending video of the two Nollywood actors. Here are some comments below:

@ani__uk_ commented:

"Na wa oo! That isn’t refusing to greet. She wanted to touch his bracelet and he playfully take his hands off. And he’s doing the same thing with others seated there. God abeg o! All this to soil someone’s name."

@zarah_724 reacted:

"You can see the naughty face she was making before trying to touch him nau."

@faithadedoyin_ said:

"She wanted to touch or remove the bracelet ! Bloggers calm down."

@akure_souvenires stated:

"They were obviously catching cruise na."

@akwenndi wrote:

"Evidently he has collected jewelry from many people, maybe Ini included and she just wanted to take it back. Be calming down."

@divalicioussilky shared:

"This RMD can misbehave eh that’s how I saw him with my kid and said “hi” to him, he just behaved he was God.Yeye Dey smell."

@makeup_remover_n_more commented:

"I'm not surprised, @mofedamijo is a very proud and arrogant man,I had met him somewhere before when I greeted him and he ignored me, very useless proud old fool."

Ini Edo confirms wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Ini Edo had confirmed that she has allegedly had her traditional marriage and shared picture and date of her wedding.

She said she allegedly met her man while on vacation six months ago, and he proposed to her three months later.

She also shared the date for the wedding ceremony and added that she was lucky to have found love again.

Source: Legit.ng