It was a moment of celebration for Yoruba actor and world-famous Ifa priest Yemi Elebuibon and his household as his daughter secured another degree.

Elebuibon's daughter, Oyin, recently flooded her social media timeline with pictures from her graduation in the US as she completed her master's in Holistic Medicine.

Oyin, daughter of renowned Ifa priest Yemi Elebuibon graduated with a Master’s in Holistic Medicine. Credit: oyinelebuibon

Oyin, who shared pictures of her with her dad, also expressed gratitude to her parents for their support.

"I MASTERED IT! Masters in Holistic Medicine 💊 🌿 from American College of Health Sciences has been both challenging and rewarding, but we did it! A heartfelt thank you to my incredible parents, friends and family for your unwavering support and belief in me.

Having yall around to celebrate this milestone is truly a blessing.

I didn’t just wear this gown ….I earned it. Every late night, every breakdown, every moment I wanted to quit but didn’t led here. This isn’t just a degree; it’s proof that grace and grit can live in the same body. To the ones who prayed, encouraged, checked in, or simply believed in me, I thank you. I carried your words with me. Here’s to healing the world, one herb at a time," she wrote.

Yemi Elebuibon is a Nigerian actor, writer, poet, author, linguist, and Ifa priest.

Ifa Priest Yemi Elebuibon's daughter celebrates her parents as she completes Master's in Holistic Medicine in US. Credit: yemielebuibon

Celebs, fans congratulate Elebuibon's daughter

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

kazeemadegboyegakola said:

"Congratulations on your graduation with a Master's in Holistic Medicine. Your dedication to this field is inspiring, and i wish you all the best as you embark on your journey to heal and help others. May your future be filled with success, fulfillment, and the positive impact you'll undoubtedly make in the world of holistic healthcare. Best wishes Oyin."

Akin-fasae Biyi said:

"Congratulations jere Sister mi, masters in Holistic Medicine not in Ifa oracle, Eji Ogbe or Otura meji."

Lanre Balogun said:

"WOW, great! She go study babalawo from school, it's called advanced awoism."

Adijatemiola Ajibade commented:

"What an accomplishment! Congratulations to Oyin on completing her Masters in Holistic Medicine."

Gbenga Ojo reacted:

"Congratulations to you Omo Baba Awo I believe you wouldn't combine your practice with ifa."

Apeke Ade said:

"A huge congratulations to Oyin on her graduation! Wishing her continued success in her holistic medicine journey."

hayzee_computer_resources said:

"Omo Araba Tia, more win... proud of the way you carry our isese."

2Baba's son graduates from Bible school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that singer 2Baba's son graduated from a Bible School, Royalty Life Development Institute.

The was the same institute his mother, Sunmbo Adeoye, also graduated from nearly two decades ago.

Sunmbo expressed pride in her son, disclosing he was among the top-performing students in the May 2025 Maturity Bible Course.

