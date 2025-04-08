Bobrisky has drummed up support for Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao ahead of the release of the new movie, Owambe Thieves

The crossdresser, who is currently out of the country, responded to a curious fan who asked if he would be attending the movie premiere

Recall that Bobrisky emerged as the winner of the best-dressed female at Eniola Ajao's Ajakaju movie premiere in 2024

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has caused an uproar on social media with his plans to return to the country.

Recall that Bobrisky left Nigeria following the controversy his time in prison caused after he was released over abuse of the Naira.

The crossdresser, who had vowed never to return to Nigeria, has had a change of thought.

Bobrisky, while showing support for actress Eniola Ajao's upcoming movie Owambe Thieves, shared plans to return to Nigeria for the premiere.

Bobrisky, while responding to a curious fan who asked if he would be attending the premiere, revealed he would leave the country after the event.

"Are you coming back to this hard country!?.....stay back," the asked Bobrisky.

Responding Bobrisky said,

"Just coming for movie premiere I’m out again immediately."

See screenshot of exchange between Bobrisky and curious fan below:

Sharing a video to promote Eniola Ajao's new movie, Bobrisky wrote in a caption,

"Dis movie premiere ma loud gan ni @eniola_ajao my elder sister."

Reactions as Bobrisky plans to attend Eniola Ajao's premiere

The crossdresser's support and plan to attend Eniola Ajao's 'Owambe Thieves' premiere has stirred concerns from fans.

Many reminded Bobrisky of what he faced after emerging the winner of the best dressed female at the actress' Ajakaju movie premiere in 2024.

The announcement sparked backlash, with netizens asking why Bobrisky, who is not a biological female, would win the Best Dressed Female at the event.

After the controversy, Bobrisky faced many issues with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Immigration Service.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

akanni_vii said:

"bobrisky222 them never born you well to enter Nigeria again, if you enter kirikiri njo soapy niyen oo."

symply_abiks22 wrote:

"@akanni_vii and you believe say bob dey oversea before."

ashabiexclusive said:

"@bobrisky222 hope u still remember Wetin happen then Wey make u comot Naija? Better Dey enjoy for where u Dey."

damilareadigun said:

"Remember na her movie carry you go kirikiri last year. Nobody should come for me I go cause your mama."

king_roydrick reacted:

"Omo coming back no go give you ptsd?"

do_welll01 said:

"Better no go make you no see another tow potion of rice."

jenn_iscita reacted:

"U wan spray money when sapa they worry me here.. how dare you give money to money kilode."

rich_localboi commented:

"Bob eran don’t go there, remember wetin ur eyes see last year, I tell you my own ooo."

Zubby Michael dances to promote Eniola Ajao's movie

Legit.ng previously reported that Eniola Ajao shared a video of Zubby Michael showing his rare dance moves.

Zubby was also spotted looking elegant as he rocked a Yoruba native wear.

The video was shared online ahead of the release of Eniola's new movie.

