Nigerian singer Portable’s fourth baby mama Ashabi reacted to the singer's recent release from prison and his new looks

Legit.ng recalls that the controversial singer’s hair was shaved off amid his arrest and legal battle with Fuji star Saheeed Osupa

Ashabi, on seeing the changes in the musician’s hairstyle, took to Instagram to share how she felt about it, which caught the attention of netizens

Nigerian singer Portable’s fourth baby mama, Omobolarinde Akinyanju, also known as Ashabi, is celebrating the release of her baby daddy from police custody.

The Nollywood actress took to Instagram to share a sweet video of herself and the musician, where he was seen lying on her chest.

Portable’s 4th baby mama compares new look to his old video. Credit: @ashabisimple

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Habeeb Okikiola, widely known as Portable, gained public attention after a fresh video surfaced on his social media page.

If you have been following, it will be recalled that Osupa paused legal actions against Portable, to the surprise of many.

In a trending video that informed the public of the street singer's release, he was seen looking absolutely different. Fans soon noticed that his hair had been shaved off. Another post sighted his public apology to Saheed Osupa for his conduct so far.

Reacting to his newly shaved hair, Ashabi claimed that the video was in her draft.

She pointed out that she had no idea that the artist would change his appearance so quickly. The mum of thanked God for her lover’s freedom.

“This video dey my draft I no know say baba go change look soon, but Alhamdulilahi”.

See her post below:

Legit.ng previously reported that the management of Fuji star Saheed Osupa announced that the legal action against Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has been legally halted at the request of Osupa himself.

It is important to note that the legal procedures were filed by Osupa's management team in response to what was deemed a serious violation of intellectual property rights as well as an intolerable pattern of defamation and public misconduct.

According to Osupa’s team, the objective was not personal but to establish a precedent that would discourage disruptive behaviour and promote responsibility, particularly among younger artists.

Portable’s 4th baby mama welcomes him from prison. Credt: @portablebaeby/Instagram

Source: Instagram

They also mentioned that a couple of prominent individuals weighed in on Osupa’s legal battle with Portable.

Nigerians react to Portable’s baby mama’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

i_am_love_tommy said:

"Ashabi loves portable, portable loves his wife."

mariam_adun__ said:

"Portable don lock this babes,nothing wey una fit tell me."

modernishhair wrote:

"Change look abi …oops I forgot it’s my business page 😫😫."

eruse_idiata13_13 said:

"Brrh if you press funds you go collect am frm portable wen portable press she go go bac !! Na who press pass cuz no be lovin you this brrh Dey use for dem."

mahdiyamohammed said:

"Na only God know the sugar wey this man they give those girls 😂."

omoyee_ni said:

"Person go borrow your thing still use am pass you."

i_am_lolami said:

"I don't want to imagine what kissing him feels like....see as I spoil mouth."

Portable’s signee begs Saheed Osupa

in a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable’s signee Hamzacheeboy sparked outrage online amid the ongoing dispute between his boss and Saheed Osupa.

In a recent video, Hamzacheeboy pleaded with Saheed Osupa after the Brotherhood cronner was arrested by the police.

However, the emotional appeal took an unexpected twist after netizens pointed out observations about his crying techniques, leaving many in fits of laughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng