Yoruba actress, Ashabi Simple, a baby mama to, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, better known as Portable Zazu, has come under massive criticisms over videos from her movie premiere which took place on Sunday, April 13, coinciding with the same day the controversial singer was arrested by the police.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable was arrested by the police in Abeokuta before he was transferred to Ilorin, Kwara state, following a petition by Fuji singer Saheed Osupa.

A more recent update on Monday, April 14, revealed that Portable had been remanded at Okekura Correctional Center pending when he perfected his bail condition..

The bail conditions given to Portable includes; two sureties with the sum of N1million each, one of whom must be either the Chairman or Secretary of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), while the other must own a landed property in a Government Reserved Area (GRA) with a valid Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

While the singer is yet to regain his freedom, a video captured the moment Ashabi Simple was seen showing her dance moves to Portable's songs at the premiere of her movie, Deputy.

Ashabi Simple also shared an Instastory as she prayed in the Yoruba language to God not to add sorrow to her joy.

Reactions to video from Ashabi Simple's premiere

Some netizens taunted Ashabi Simple over Portable's arrest, while others berated her for not cancelling her movie premiere to support her baby daddy. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

callme_blackgold said:

"Portable go explode if he’s watching this inside cell."

tishemakeovers reacted:

"And portable dey inside Cell oo."

wisdombusybrain said:

"Those one beside her dey look am “oshi le nshey oh”."

_meedahbakes said:

"Are portable’s wives relocating to ilorin or how will they be bringing him food."

toksbby said:

"Are those girls her supposed bouncers or her friends pls I’m curious cus what."

_hadassahsurprises_ wrote:

"A super human hardworking u that loves to bash her please for Gods sake let her be she no beg from u. @ashabi.mohsimple_ I love her consistency launching a movie worth it. When I see human that has blood 🩸 and water bashing her I felt somehow she owns her life let her enjoy her peace. We will watch this wonderful by God’s grace."

3rippleadorableeventsnparties said:

"I hope that guy don take permission before spraying Ashabi ????se na because portable dey cell ???? Omase o."

typicalaramide said:

"And ur husband dey chop beans for ilorin prison u dey here dey do rubbish 😂 egun alare."

Terry G on being compared to Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Terry G reacted to being compared to Portable.

Terry G kicked against being compared to Portable. According to the Pass Me Your Love crooner, it is disrespectful.

He further explained that it was disrespectful because he makes evergreen songs, unlike his junior colleague. In his words:

