Mercy Aigbe publicly expressed frustration after losing two expensive phones at a movie premiere in Lekki, Lagos, highlighting the incident’s impact on her

The actress shared her ordeal through a humorous Instagram reel, using a popular phrase from veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu to convey her lesson learned

Aigbe vowed to be more cautious, indicating a shift in her approach to securing her belongings at public events following the theft

On April 13, 2025, Nollywood star Mercy Aigbe shared a video of herself trying to hide her phones at the "Owambe Thieves" movie premiere by actress Eniola Ajao in Lekki, Lagos.

She posted the reel on Instagram, revealing that she was being extra cautious after losing two phones—reportedly worth millions of naira—at fellow actress Iyabo Ojo’s event.

Aigbe’s caption, quoting veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu’s iconic line, “once bitten, by now I should be shy,” added a humorous twist to the unfortunate incident.

The reel showed her reacting to the announcement, reflecting both her frustration and attempt to make light of the situation.

The loss of the phones, described as high-end devices, underscored the financial sting of the theft, which occurred amidst the glamour of the star-studded premiere.

Aigbe’s decision to share the story publicly highlighted the vulnerability even celebrities face in crowded settings, bringing attention to the need for better security at such events.

The theft left Aigbe rattled, prompting her to reflect on her approach to personal belongings at public gatherings.

She implied a lesson learned in her Instagram reel, suggesting she would be more guarded moving forward. The phrase “once bitten, by now I should be shy” served as a playful yet pointed indication of her resolve to avoid a repeat incident.

The incident, occurring at a high-profile event, likely amplified her caution, as she navigated the balance between engaging with fans and protecting her valuables.

Aigbe’s openness about the ordeal resonated with her followers, many of whom expressed sympathy and shared similar experiences in the comments section of her post.

Her response demonstrated resilience, using humour to diffuse the situation while acknowledging the setback caused by the theft.

Reaction to Mercy Aigbe's video

@toyin_abraham said:

"Lol😂😂😂😂we will still mercy Aigbe you😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@emekaokoye14 said:

"You look stunning and beautiful sis. Abeg hide am wella"

@omo_brish

"Na to carry you gangan 😂😂😂😂"

@officialbukky_majek said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 once bitten twice shy 😂"

@ct__diamond replied:

"I think you need to open fashion class for the remaining actresses at the premier👏"

@oseyifunmii replied:

"❤️❤️Best content for the movie 🍿 So relatable and pure reality 😂 No one knows it better than a victim 😂"

@tohyorseee said:

"Make the movie title no go happen for premiere😂"

@lauretta_egboh replied:

"But Mercy Aigbe really loves Iyabo Ojo. Despite her two phones that got missing at her premier, she's still coming through for her. She's a true one."

Mercy Aigbe celebrates her daughter

In a separate story published on Legit.ng, Mercy Aigbe celebrated her daughter Michelle’s academic milestone.

The actress proudly announced Michelle’s graduation from a Canadian university and shared heartfelt photos from the ceremony.

The event marked a joyous moment for Aigbe, who described her daughter as her pride and joy.

