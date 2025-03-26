The most-anticipated moment is here as Iyabo Ojo finally announced the winner of her best dressed award at her movie premiere

Following a successful movie premiere, the actress went online to share the news online with her followers

Her revelation sparked mixed reactions from online users, including Toyin Abraham, who expressed her opinion

Iyabo Ojo has finally given Nigerian social media users the information they have been waiting for, as she announced actress Mercy Aigbe as the winner of the best-dressed for Labake Olododo movie premiere.

Labake Olododo premiered on March 23, 2025, and it was, indeed, an amazing experience, as attendees brought their A-game.

Iyabo Ojo's Labake Olododo: Mercy Aigbe emerges as best dressed female. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @realmercyaigbe

Sadly, there can only be one winner, and Mercy Aigbe stole the position, owing to her gorgeous and intentional outfit to the event.

She wrote:

"And the award for Best Dressed Female at the Labake Olododo, The Warrior Lord movie premiere 2025 goes to... Mercy Aigbe @realmercyaigbe.Your outfit was absolutely stunning and truly fit for a Warrior Lord! Congratulations, Mercy!"

On seeing the post about Mercy Aigbe, Toyin Abraham raced to the comment section to share her displeasure,

In her words:

"I no fit gree layelaye, I tie wrapper because of labake olododo and u give my sister winner, I no fit gree."

Her hilarious remark sparked other reactions on social media users, amid congratulatory messages to Mercy Aigbe.

Iyabo Ojo's Labake Olododo: Mercy Aigbe takes home the best dressed price. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Mercy Aigbe

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@ajokefoods_ said:

"Gather here if you were rooting for her to win the best dressed because she ate and left no crumbs 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍."

@toyin_abraham:

"I no fit gree layelaye, I tie wrapper because of labake olododo and u give my sister winner, I no fit gree."

@everythingfurniture.ng said:

"She deserved it 👏.Wumi Toriola second best dressed."

@ade.xo.xo said:

"Everyone looked good but this is well deserved 👏 👏❤️."

@jjclosets_abaya said:

"Naturally this woman is super gorgeous 😍 everything moderate 😉 and that award 🥇? She deserved it because she killed it 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽."

@vickyhndrix said:

"Well deserved......if she was not the winner definitely there was nobody else.....she deserves it ♥️."

@adedoyinomoyajowo said:

"😂😂😂😂make we no lie, na mercy win am truetrue."

@habyiola said:

"She deserves it the dressing was giving alot of vibes ❤️❤️❤️."

@khatseed said:

"Definitely……unbiased, well deserved congratulations Mama @realmercyaigbe."

@mjomogaji said:

"Well deserved 🔥🙌. What about her phone? Just hope they've seen it."

@shodipotemitope said:

"Over well deserved Dey worry sef. She won’t it hands down 🔥🔥."

@onlyonesavita said:

"If too say bob dey around ni, nah him for win. Kudos to that man 😂😂💔."

