Nollywood actress Jaiyeola Kuti, has taken to social media to cry out over the trend of dancing to promote movies

The movie star got emotional as she named Funke Akindele among those who started the trend of dancing to promote films

Jaiye Kuti’s complaint video went viral on social media, and it raised a series of mixed feelings from Nigerians

Nollywood actress Jaiyeola Kuti made headlines after she named Funke Akindele while complaining about dancing to promote movies.

Just recently, Jaiye Kuti took to her official Instagram and TikTok pages to lament over the trend of dancing from place to place to get fans to watch their films.

In the emotional video, the film star noted that the matter pains her so much that she is nearly moved to tears.

Nigerians react as Jaiye Kuti laments over trend of dancing to promote movies. Photos: @jayeola_monje, @funkejenifaakindele

“It is getting too tiring for me and sometimes I want to cry”, she said.

Speaking further, Jaiye Kuti gave an example of when one of her colleagues, Odunlade Adekola, danced so much online to help her promote her film. According to her, the comic actor even did more than that when it was time for him to publicise his own movie.

Jaiye Kuti added that not everybody can dance like Funke Akindele, whom she claimed was the one who started the dancing for promotions trend. According to her, actors are now being forced to become skit makers just to draw attention to their new releases.

She said:

“I don’t know what anybody wants to say about it, but it is bad! Because I’m tired! I feel for me and for the rest of us. There was a day Odunlade Adekola danced and I wanted to start shedding tears. He was dancing for me, for my own film o, not to talk of his own. For his own movie, he even danced more. Later on, we begin to bring out other actors to dance. Not everybody can dance like Funke Akindele. Funke Akindele invented the trend of dancing, and the way God created us, we were all made beautifully and made all of us reign differently. Funke Akindele saw that she could dance and she’s still a beautiful dancer till tomorrow, she can even dance on water, that is how she knows how to promote her movie. After people saw that she was doing well with her movies, others started to think that if dancing is what would make it sell, maybe we should start. Now we have to go and pay skitmakers, some of us are now turning from being a proper actor to a skit maker.”

Nigerians drop hot takes as Jaiye Kuti laments over trend of dancing to promote films and blames Funke Akindele. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele

Jaiye Kuti added that she had never seen filmmakers in other parts of the world dance so much to promote their films and that actors and producers need to come together to do things the right way. In her words:

“Our viewers, you need to help us. In Ghana and everywhere else, they make movies, I have never seen, I have looked across. They would advertise how they’re meant to do it. Maybe we actors and producers need to come together to do something properly. If someone is dancing to promote their work, that doesn’t mean all of us should follow the same trend. I get tired with the way people follow trends. Just because it worked for somebody doesn’t mean it will work for you.”

She also said:

“Viewers, you need to help us, the stress is too much with the old men and women you are making us carry around to dance, it’s not that deep. They are already in the movie and they have done critical parts, for us to start disturbing them to dance.”

See the full video below:

Reactions as Jaiye Kuti laments over dancing to promote films

Jaiye Kuti’s bitter complaints about the trend of dancing to promote movies went viral online, and it was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians:

fhyvourherself_themediagirl said:

“promoting a film is just as important as making it. The industry is evolving. Either you evolve with it, or you get left behind.”

Loanplugnig said:

“U are funny mummy. Ur movies are good anyways. But a lot of us started watching cinema movies because of PR. Nigerian movies has gone international because of great PR, mummy u can actually get ur PR team to do something else. Entertainment industry need to be creative. U can be creative without dancing.”

La_teefahcakesandevents wrote:

“It's a trend. It will come and go. Come and ask baking industry, when dancing was trending, everyone was dancing with cake. Now leg don pain everyone,we don sidon. It's a trend,it will come and go ma.”

Ayosojumiadeniyi said:

“Well said, ma'am. 🙌 Funke Akindele does more than dancing, though. She makes music video, gives out merchandise and foodstuff to the people, create interviews and talk sessions about the movie. May we all be helped!!!🙌”

Esby_oflife said:

“Aunty how many times have you seen kunle Afolayan dance to promote his movie? When you produce a good movie,it's ur movie that will.speak for you.Bolanle Austin Peters,jade osiberu, Mo Abudu to mention few.How many of them dance to promote film.”

Bigjohnydatalkative wrote:

“The woman doesn't get it, people have raised and changed the promotional structures - if you can't dance, pay people too. See, life has shifted, you should too. The dancing pops up on our feed on social media easily, if you have another way to make us see you effortlessly, let's see it too.”

Themoheencollections_ said:

“😂 it isn't only film makers that have to dance even we business owners dey dance too😂😂 , I guess people like it when you entertain them. Even Instagram pushes more entertaining content than normal content.”

_toyo_baby_ said:

“The industry is evolving, it’s either you evolve with it or get left behind.”

Tokees_place said:

“It because you all like to copy.”

Yemi_adebayo_jones wrote:

“Let everyone do whatever they like and works for them please.i feel this is jealous jare!abi kini gbogbo envy yi gan na.”

Suyastationnigeria said:

“I don watch the video. Mama don tire😂. Just do what you can to stay afloat ma. You can’t be tired o. Have you seen business owners on the gram? They’re now dancing more than Kaffy. Everyone is trying to go with the trends of the time to make ends meet. Sorry mama, but just make sure you survive and if it’s dancing that they want, please dance unless you want to see your movie yourself. It’s so stressful marketing these days. Tech makes every strategy bloody saturated.”

call.me.a.g said:

“Look for your own marketing strategy and execute it. If your movie is good and your strategy is great, others too will want to emulate you. That's it ma'am.”

Mandis_official said:

“I don’t think Femi Adebayo danced to promote seven doors,Omoni didn’t dance to promote hers,if your movie is good,it ll trend effortlessly.”

Lande apologises to Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that skit maker, Ganiyu Kehinde, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, made a new video in reaction to the first one, where he criticised Funke Akindele.

In the first video, the skit maker claimed that he was paid N90k after working on Funke Akindele's movie location for one month.

In a new video, Ijoba Lande prostrated for Funke Akindele and called on all mothers to help him to beg her.

