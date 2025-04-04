Content creator Ijoba Lande has reacted to the viral video circulating where he said that he was paid N90k on Funke Akindele's location

In the new clip, he apologised to his senior colleague and shared what he actually said in the first recording

Fans sympathised with the skit maker as they all tagged Funke Akindele to the new video and also begged her

Embattled skit maker, Ganiyu Kehinde, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has made a new video in reaction to the first one circuiting online about him and Funke Akindele.

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker was seen in a video stating that he was paid N90k after working on Funke Akindele movie location for one month.

Ijoba Lande begs mother to apologise on his behalf to Funke Akindele over his utterance. Photo credit@funkejenfaakindele/@ijoba_lande1

In a new video, Ijoba Lande prostrated for Funke Akindele and called on all mothers to help him to beg her.

According to him, the video was cut and joined as he had corrected himself that he got N190k in 2022. He also claimed that he was not the only one present while the recording was going on. He mentioned the people, who witnessed all he said.

Ijoba Lande also asserted that the conservation arose after he warned actors to be wary of people, who would invite them to a movie shoot. And another person would give them peanut.

The content creator disclosed that he just used his experience on Akindele's location as an example because it was the actress, who called him, and it was another person who paid him.

Ijoba Lande speaks abut Funke Akindele

Also in the recording, Ijoba Lande, who recently lamented about his crashed marriage, spoke glowingly about the actress.

Ijoba Lande begs Funke Akindele not to sue her, shares what happened. Photo credit@funkejenidfaakindele

He pointed out that Akindele called him back after he refused to go to location.

Explaining further, Ijoba Lande added that the actress paid him daily for subsequence productions. He also noted that Akindele has always respected him, and he also respects her too.

He pleaded that the actress should not sue her because there was a written contract about the said movie. The skit maker also added that if Akindele wants to take any action against him, he would just end up in jail.

How fans reacted to Ijoba Lande's video

Nigerians reacted to the skit maker's video. Here are some comments below:

@fapothemanager reacted:

"That video could not have happen with willingness, there are mistakes somewhere. Mummy Pls Forgive and Forget ma."

@rawkey_white shared:

"Na TikTok gift Dey make una dey find story wey no make sense."

@christovia_akapo_tijan stated:

"Sometimes it is good to keep your mouth shut."

@zhyno1313 commented:

"Bro must u talk everything, you be man now."

@officialambassadorwahala commented:

"My brother I respect you so much and just like you I am also a public figure but at this point I think you need a psychologist and a counselor because of what you are passing through."

@og_baba1 reacted:

"mummy, we are so sorry."

@ayosojumiadeniyi wrote:

"Do you know how far the first one has gone? Do you know how many people have that wrong idea about Funke Akindele? Bloggers, you do this one."

