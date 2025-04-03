Nigerian comedian AY Makun’s former wife, Mabel, took steps to avoid the Lagos traffic jam that took place on April 2, 2025

In a video that was posted online, the mum of two had to board a bike back home, and she struggled to get on it

The video of Mabel Makun struggling to climb a bike drew the attention of Nigerians, with some of them asking her questions

Nigerian comedian AY Makun’s former wife, Mabel Makun, made headlines over a viral video of her trying to climb a bike, aka okada.

On March 2, 2025, social media was buzzing over reports of heavy traffic in Lagos. Videos made the rounds showing several commuters stuck in traffic, which was caused by the closure of the Independence Bridge for maintenance.

Nigerians react to video of Mabel Makun struggling to climb 'okada' after spending hours in Lagos traffic. Photos: @realmabelmidas

Source: Instagram

While several commuters, including celebrities, were stuck on the road for many hours, some of them took steps to get to their destination, including Mabel Makun.

The mum of two took to her Instagram story to share a video of how she had to transport herself back home with a bike after attending a meeting. According to AY’s ex-wife, she was stuck in traffic for about five hours.

She wrote:

“Who asked me to go for this meeting today? The traffic in Lagos today is something else, on one spot for five hours.”

Mabel Makun then shared a video of her trying to get on a bike. The mum of two struggled to climb as the rider instructed her on what to do. She begged him to lower the bike for her to hop on it, but the rider claimed he could not go any lower.

After what seemed like a long time, Mabel Makun was finally able to climb on the bike while the person recording her could not hold back their laughter. See the video below:

Reactions as Mabel Makun struggles to climb okada

The video of Mabel Makun struggling to get on a bike made the rounds online, and it raised funny comments from Nigerians. Some of them queried her about her behaviour as they wondered if she had never climbed an okada before.

Nigerians ask Mabel Makun questions as she struggles to climb bike. Photo: @realmabelmidas

Source: Instagram

Cellarrouge said:

“Lol now this video is really funny!! Mabel are u trying to do like you've never entered okada? As how? You?”

Sheisbrizzypriss said:

“But una go sabi ride safari bike and sport bicycle😳😮 Social media is indeed not a real place 😂.”

Ranking__jnr_ wrote:

“Oga climb bike which one be serenren.”

Rasakaminat07 wrote:

“Celebrates life cost ooo🤣🤣🤣Ko easy.”

Jkc__0 wrote:

“So you never enter okada before? 😂 it is well o.”

Okoye__ozioma said:

“I always have a tough time getting on bike, Na wahala for me😂😂,I nor like am at all.”

Bb_dymps said:

“I dey quick vex oo 🙄 wetin be this?”

Sandychi91 said:

“So mama never enter okada before ok 😂.”

Realmercypearl said:

“Even a kid knows how to climb a bike 😂.”

Glamluxeclothing said:

“Aunty so you’ve never entered okada before now 😂na wa.”

Barbie_stay said:

“Imagine say na corset dress she wear 😂.”

Cubana Chiefpriest and family climb bikes

Meanwhile, in other similar news, Legit.ng reported that celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, and his family returned to their residence in Lagos amid the traffic gridlock in the state.

Following his lavish birthday party in Imo state, Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video showing how he and his family arrived in Lagos via a private jet.

However, after landing, he and his family had to get home via bike because of the heavy traffic on April 2.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng