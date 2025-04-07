Toyin Alausa has shared her take about her colleague Funke Akindele and what it feels like working on her movie location

She painted a picture of how she was treated and the amount she was paid after Ijoba Lande made a video about Akindele

Her words sparked reactions among fans in the comment section of the post as they shared their take about the actress

Nollywood actress in the Yoruba movie genre, Toyin Alausa, has shared her experience working with her colleague, Funke Akindele.

Legit.ng had reported that skit maker, Ganiyu Kehinde, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, had claimed that he was paid N90k on Funke Akindele's movie set after working for a month. However, he later apologised and set the record straight.

Reacting to the video, Alausa also shared her experience working with Akindele. According to her, she was ready to speak her truth since silence can be misunderstood by many people.

The movie star noted that she has worked on several movie sets of her colleague and she can bold say that Akindele pays well and also takes care of her cast and crew.

Alausa asserted that from timely payment to a comfortable working environment, she was well taken care of always.

Toyin Alausa warns colleagues

Also in the post, Toyin pointed out that it was not good to tear down people, who have poured in time, resources, and money into a project and building something extraordinary out of it.

She further noted that people should stop generalising because the actress, who prayed for Timini weeks ago, is a hardworking woman. A visionary and pacesetter who lift others.

See the post here:

What fans said about Alausa's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the actress about Funke Akindele. Here are comments below:

@joanuchay reacted:

"I have worked with her ex-husband, we were on set for two days while Funke was in Dubai marketing her movie “Omo ghetto” these people fed us morning, afternoon and night. I mean three course meal. We also slept in one of her houses in Amen Estate. Omoo i was in Awe. Working with them is so sweet."

@akinyemibosede commented:

"Our own Lafunky! If u beef her person, olujo mimo will deal with such person!."

@dees_nailsandscents stated:

"Aunty Funke is that woman! She’s a great personality, anyone who thinks otherwise should check themselves."

@fynex_toh_posh said:

"Everybody loves Jenifer cast enjoyed o cos we see how she gave them treats at different times."

@abimbolaopelo shared:

"God bless you momma Eni foju sunkun omo... You see all the people looking for this woman downfall Eyin nu oloun nu."

@oluwafolakemi_44 said:

"Moma Lafunky to the world. Everybody loves Jẹnifa and I love her too, nothing can change that."

Funke Akindele reacts to criticism

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress shared a video where she was praying seriously in the Yoruba language.

She was on a movie location with her cast and crew when she decided to pray about her project. She also went against all the forces that would not allow the project to be a success.

However, a fan scolded her for it.

