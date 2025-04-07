Davido's wife, Chioma has been captured stepping out to a club in the company of one of the singer's cousins

In the clip, she wore a skims wear which showed off her shape and curve as she greeted people she met at the venue

Fans were carried away after seeing how beautiful she looked, they shared their take about beauty routine

Chioma Adeleke, the beautiful wife of Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido has been sighted after she stepped out with one of her husband's cousins, Folashade Adeleke.

In the recording making the rounds, the mother of two was seen in her skims wear, which fitted her like a second skin.

Davido's Chioma seen goofing with his cousin, Folashade as they go clubbing. Photo credit@davido/@chefchi

Source: Instagram

She walked into the venue and was greeting people she met while shaking some of them on her way to her seat.

Chioma was seen beaming with smile when she went to meet the people she knows.

Chioma and Folashade make video

Davido's cousin, who has been linked on several occasions with Nigerian singer Lojay, took time to goof around with Chioma.

They both recorded a video and were seen making faces while the filming was going on.

Chioma rarely step out alone

Since the tragic incident that claimed the life of her first child, Chioma has been maintaining a low profile, and she is rarely seen at event alone.

Davido's Chioma goes clubbing with Folashade, fans rate her dressing. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

She is either in the company of her husband's cousins, Folashade Adeleke or Nikos Babii.

Chioma Adeleke was spotted with her husband also a few weeks ago when they both went to have dinner outside their home.

They were seen being given a special treat, while the music star said his wife was free to take anything she wanted at the place.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Chioma's video

Netizens have reacted to the video of Chioma at a club with her husband's cousin. Here are comments below:

@debbie_adaorah shared:

"Best bbl body in the history of bbls. Her doctor too finish work and the face card always on point. Her teeth."

@chyygreg commented:

"She is so peaceful, her body."

@pwerryvivian reacted:

"Weightloss is the best thing that can happen to a woman, I don’t care what her routine is like, she looks, I mean gorgeous."

@gold_naturals_body_affairs said:

"See body oooo , it is on fire."

@official_ruco stated:

"Omo see Mom of 3 ooooo ."

@tuutuade12 shared:

"Beautiful young pretty women."

@january_dthrift_plug wrote:

"1st time seeing my shayla walking alone, Chi chim pls walk wit securities o biko."

Davido makes stew for Chioma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Davido showed his culinary skill by making a special stew for his wife.

In the recording, he held the spoon to taste how sweet his stew was and also tried to give Chioma part of it.

The way he looked at his wife caught fans' attention, they praised him for loving her unconditionally, while a few sent a memo to Wizkid. They taunted him about his relationship with his partner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng