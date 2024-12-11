Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti joined many others who had things to say about Kazim Adeoti’s outfit at Mercy Aigbe’s movie premiere

Adekaz became a trending topic over what he wore to the event, and a video captured the moment Jaiye Kuti told him what she felt about his look

The Nollywood actress’ reaction to the attire raised eyebrows after the video went viral on the internet

Nigerian actress Jaiye Kuti attended Mercy Aigbe’s Thin Line movie premiere and had something to say about Kazim Adeoti, aka Adekaz’s outfit.

The event took place in Lagos on December 10, 2024, and Adekaz’ outfit was one of the highlights of the day.

A video made the rounds showing the moment Jaiye Kuti saw what he wore.

Fans react to Jaiye Kuti's comment about Kazim Adeoti's outfit at Mercy Aigbe's premiere. Photos: @kazimadeoti, @jayeola_monje

In the trending clip, Jaiye Kuti told Kazim Adeoti what she felt about what he wore. The actress stepped back to have a proper look at his outfit and told him that he looked amazing. She also described him as a Gen Z.

In her words:

“Aww you look amazing! This is beautiful, oh my goodness! Wow. It’s a Gen Z.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Jaiye Kuti praises Kazim Adeoti’s outfit

The video of Jaiye Kuti praising Kazim Adeoti’s attire at Mercy Aigbe’s movie premiere went viral, raising interesting comments from netizens. Several of them noted that the actress was not honest with her review.

Read their reactions below:

yemiola2874:

“Look amazing ke aunty jaye 😂😂😂.”

doki_of_lagos:

“He looks amazing and very young handsome man I must say, haters can continue to hate, it doesn’t change anything.”

__damiiee:

“Genz baddie on blouse.”

Nikki_food20:

“I no kuku expect you to say the truth 😂.”

Lorlah_of_lagos07:

“Anti Jaiye ede beru Olohun😂, be fearing God.”

Adufe7898:

“Mummy jaiye will not say truth😂😂.”

Ayomidegigs:

“Aunty jaye say the truth 😂.”

Teey_hmd:

“Aunty Jaiye stop deceiving Kazeem o 😂”

temmy_collections05:

“Alabosi ni auntie jaiye, she’s a pretender 😂.”

Prepre2020:

“Aunty jaiye koda ooo why deceiving him 😂 🤣.”

Haras_luxury:

“@jayeola_monje tell him the truth he looks like those pharaoh workers.”

de_cuteez':

“Otito koro…truth is bitter.”

kemight_kemigh:

“Anty Jaiye no lie for him na😂.”

babstee12:

“Mama say this is beautiful 😂😂make Una dey try talk true ooo cos heaven is real.”

Smartfeetzz:

“Aunty jaye better fear God. Shey u fit allow ur hubby to wear this out?”

Iyabo Ojo and Paulo storm Mercy Aigbe's premiere

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her partner, Paulo Okoye, were among the guests who stormed Mercy Aigbe’s Thin Line movie premiere.

Days after Funke Akindele’s premiere for her Everybody Loves Jenifa movie, top actress Mercy Aigbe also had the premiere for her movie.

Several Nollywood stars stormed the occasion, including Iyabo Ojo and Paulo. Videos made the rounds, capturing the moment they both entered the venue.

