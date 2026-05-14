Alexx Ekubo's Death: Family of Nollywood Actor Mourns, Shares Heartbreaking Detail of His Father
- Popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo passed away at the age of 40 after a private battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer
- A family member shared a tribute on social media, lamenting the actor's departure and questioning why he kept his struggle secret
- The family expressed deep concern over how to break the news of the actor's death to his father, who has a health struggle himself
The family of the late Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo has officially confirmed his passing following a courageous battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.
A family member, Joel Kanu, took to his Facebook page to mourn the actor while revealing the difficult situation regarding their patriarch's health.
Family mourns Alexx Ekubo's death
In a moving tribute, Kanu shared a photo of the actor and expressed pain over the "silent" nature of his struggle. He questioned why the actor chose to keep his health challenges away from those close to him.
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Kanu wrote:
"Ikenna what is this, o gheni, why keep everyone in the dark, not even Eze or Mazi, you had access to almost anywhere, why all these.
What do you want us to tell your sick father???
What a painful departure indeed!
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Good night little cousin...."
The post highlighted a sensitive family dilemma as they grapple with the loss. According to the relative, the actor's father is currently sick, making the task of delivering the news of his son's death even heavier.
The family's official statement earlier confirmed that Alexx died at Evercare Hospital due to complications from metastatic kidney cancer. They described him as a beloved husband, son, and brother who bore his pain with remarkable strength.
Reactions as family mourns actor's passing
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the family member's post below:
Chinedu Okorafor Nwafor said:
"Your death is still an unbelievable thing that has happened to us all and the Arochukwu Kingdom."
Zebulun Nweke said:
"Chei Mazi Alexx Ekubo, pls don't lose hope, may God give you the strength to carry on."
Ifeanyi Okere said:
"Na wao. May his gentle soul rest in the bosom of our Lord. It's crazy."
See the emotional post below:
Alexx Ekubo's family releases official statement
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo’s family shared an emotional statement as they opened up about the difficult health battle he quietly faced before his death.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng