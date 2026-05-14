Popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo passed away at the age of 40 after a private battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer

A family member shared a tribute on social media, lamenting the actor's departure and questioning why he kept his struggle secret

The family expressed deep concern over how to break the news of the actor's death to his father, who has a health struggle himself

The family of the late Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo has officially confirmed his passing following a courageous battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

A family member, Joel Kanu, took to his Facebook page to mourn the actor while revealing the difficult situation regarding their patriarch's health.

A family member of Alexx Ekubo has shared his sadness while revealing the sad condition of his father. Photo credit: Joel Kanu/Facebook, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Family mourns Alexx Ekubo's death

In a moving tribute, Kanu shared a photo of the actor and expressed pain over the "silent" nature of his struggle. He questioned why the actor chose to keep his health challenges away from those close to him.

Kanu wrote:

"Ikenna what is this, o gheni, why keep everyone in the dark, not even Eze or Mazi, you had access to almost anywhere, why all these.

What do you want us to tell your sick father???

What a painful departure indeed!

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Good night little cousin...."

The post highlighted a sensitive family dilemma as they grapple with the loss. According to the relative, the actor's father is currently sick, making the task of delivering the news of his son's death even heavier.

The family's official statement earlier confirmed that Alexx died at Evercare Hospital due to complications from metastatic kidney cancer. They described him as a beloved husband, son, and brother who bore his pain with remarkable strength.

Reactions as family mourns actor's passing

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the family member's post below:

Chinedu Okorafor Nwafor said:

"Your death is still an unbelievable thing that has happened to us all and the Arochukwu Kingdom."

Zebulun Nweke said:

"Chei Mazi Alexx Ekubo, pls don't lose hope, may God give you the strength to carry on."

Ifeanyi Okere said:

"Na wao. May his gentle soul rest in the bosom of our Lord. It's crazy."

See the emotional post below:

Alexx Ekubo's family releases official statement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo’s family shared an emotional statement as they opened up about the difficult health battle he quietly faced before his death.

Source: Legit.ng