Daddy Freeze has reacted to the untimely demise of actor Alexx Ekubo, sharing details of his last encounter with him

In his video, he recalled what the actor told him when he visited his house after his messy breakup with his fiancée

His video sparked mixed reactions among fans, who shared different views about his comments on the late actor

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has reacted to the unfortunate demise of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The vibrant star reportedly passed away after a long battle with a kidney ailment, leaving fans in mourning.

Reactions as Daddy Freeze speaks about Alexx Ekubo’s crashed engagement. Photo credit@daddyfreeze/@fancyacholonu/@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Many have shared their encounters with him before his passing, while others revisited his past breakup, with his ex-lover being blamed for the failed engagement.

In his video, Daddy Freeze also blamed Fancy Acholonu for the way the breakup turned out. According to him, she did not handle the situation well, especially due to some personal details that were publicly shared about the actor.

He added that Alexx Ekubo never fully recovered from the scandal, stating that the actor gradually went silent and disappeared from social media.

Daddy Freeze shares more about Alexx Ekubo

Daddy Freeze noted that he was not close to Alexx Ekubo, but recalled that IK Ogbonna accompanied him to his house after the crashed relationship.

He added that the breakup affected the actor more than people could understand. According to him, some people intentionally leave relationships just to break their partners emotionally.

Daddy Freeze speaks about Alexx Ekubo’s crashed engagement. Photo credit@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

He further stated that although the actor’s life was cut short by cancer, the emotional toll he went through may have weakened him and affected his fight against the illness.

Daddy Freeze speaks about his divorce

Using his personal experience as an example, Daddy Freeze said that after his first marriage crashed, his ex-wife allegedly threatened to keep his children away from him, a situation he said eventually happened.

He added that his second wife, who was already close to him, helped him recover from the emotional breakdown caused by the separation.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Daddy Freeze's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Daddy Freeze about Alexx Ekubo. Here are comments below:

@iamreginaem wrote:

"Finally, someone breaking the yoke. The scandal affected him enough to cause major health breakdowns. Lord, let him rest in your kingdom."

@ hbscbybukky said:

"As a holistic oncologist, one thing I have learnt over the years is that emotional stress can deeply affect the body. Many times when a woman develops breast cancer, one of the questions we ask is: “Did you recently lose someone close to you?” “Did you go through heartbreak, prolonged stress, pain, or emotional trauma?” The body keeps score of what the heart goes through."

@akambisa wrote:

"I agree she didn’t handle the situation well; they could have walked away privately without bringing it to social media. That situation got hold of him, cuz people were telling his story and he had nothing to say."

@talknado2 commented:

"Na God go punish that girl!!! If you say you discover something very sensitive as the thing wey you allegedly insinuate, why not tell am say you nor want to again privately. You come public come disgrace am for a sensitive accusations like that."

Uti Nwachukwu pens tribute to Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng had reported that Uti Nwachukwu had shared an emotional tribute to his late best friend, Alexx Ekubo, days after the actor’s demise, as fans continue to comfort him.

He shared throwback photos of them and spoke about how they drifted apart before reconnecting again.

Uti also recounted the last moment he shared with the actor before his death and opened up about the emotional state he is currently in.

Source: Legit.ng