Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is making headlines over her recent refusal to name Funke Akindele while sharing her career story

Netizens dug up an old video of Mercy Aigbe sharing how the Jenifa star introduced her to the Yoruba industry

This was compared to the new interview where Mercy Aigbe refused to name Funke Akindele and netizens reacted

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe has caused a stir after refusing to mention Funke Akindele’s name while speaking about her career.

Just recently, the movie star was a guest on a show called Oyinmomo where she spoke about how she got into the Yoruba movie industry.

Nigerians react a Mercy Aigbe fails to name Funke Akindele in new interview. Photos: @realmercyaigbe, @funkejenifaakindele

In the video, Mercy Aigbe narrated how a friend who is also an actress advised her to become a Yoruba actress instead of focusing on the English-speaking industry, which was hard to break into.

She said:

“I started in the English industry but it was very hard, so one of my friends who is also an actress came to me and said ‘Mercy, you’re fine, you can speak Yoruba, why don’t you try and cross over to the Yoruba movie industry?’ because I was already discouraged and even ready to dust my certificates and CV to look for a job.”

When asked about the person she was referring to who helped her cross over to the Yoruba movie industry, Mercy Aigbe refused to call her name. According to her, they are still friends but she prefers not to name her.

Shortly after this interview aired, netizens dug up an old video of Mercy Aigbe speaking on another show, where she mentioned how Funke Akindele helped her become a Yoruba actress.

In the old clip, Mercy Aigbe mentioned her colleague’s name. She said:

“I met Funke Akindele at a location, we both went to Unilag. So she told me ‘Mercy, you speak Yoruba fluently, you can try being in the Yoruba movie industry because we are all one. So she introduced me to some producers, that was in 2006. She introduced me to some producers and it picked up from there.”

Nigerians react to old and new video of Mercy Aigbe speaking about Funke Akindele. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

See the old and new videos below:

Reactions to old video of Mercy Aigbe speaking about Funke Akindele

The old video of Mercy Aigbe mentioning how Funke Akindele helped her become a Yoruba actress, compared to her new interview where she refused to name the Jenifa star drew the attention of several netizens. Some of them dropped their hot takes:

Destiny Crystal said they were pleased with the way Funke Akindele was being celebrated:

Felaback shared a video saying it’s why people don’t like helping others:

This tweep praised Funke Akindele for helping Mercy Aigbe:

Seng Shong said not everybody likes to share everything online:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Extyperfections said:

“She felt she will give her too much credibility for her work if she mentions her, what’s there?”

Ajike_presh wrote:

“So why are ppl dragging her..”

Biolariches_ said:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂why am I laughing???? Nobody should block me oo, I didn't say🤐 thing oo.(In fact have always gone to the war front concerning you, you didn't send me, na me send my self😂).”

Lande calls out Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actor and comedian Ijoba Lande called out Funke Akindele as he shared his experience working with her.

The skitmaker went live on his social media page and recounted how the Everybody Loves Jenifa star paid him N90,000 after working with her for a whole month.

In the viral clip, Lande advised upcoming creatives in the entertainment industry not to see anybody as a god and to charge their fee without feeling shame.

