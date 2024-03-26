A video posted online by comedian and show host Nedu Wazobia in response to the trending news about the DSS not willing to release Verydarkman has gone viral

In a clip shared on his page, Nedu declared his support for Verydarkman while noting that his current challenges are because of his strong principles

Apart from Nedu Wazobia, other Nigerian celebrities like Eedris Abdulkareem, Lizz Anjorin and even VDM's sworn enemy BlessingCEO have all pleaded for Vincent Otse's release

Famous comedian and radio presenter Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu Wazobia, recently stirred emotions on social media as he joins other Nigerians who have been clamouring for the release of Verydarkman.

Nedu, in his calls for the release of Verydarkman, posted a video of him receiving the social media activist at his home in Lagos.

Like Eedris Abdulkareem, Lizzy Anjorin, and others, Nigerian comedian Nedu Wazobia supports Verydarkman and calls for his release. Photo credit: @nedu_wazobia/@verydarkman

In the viral clip, VDM noted that he is a massive fan of Nedu and his work. He also shared that Nedu Wazobia is a completely different personality from what is mostly displayed on social media.

Nedu joins others stands with Verydarkman

In the caption of the video posted by Nedu, he wrote saying:

"If you stand for nothing, you will fall for anything. @verydarkman I am with you all the way."

Nedu's post came hours after Nigerian actress Lizzy Anjorin and veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem declared their support for VDM.

The Nigerian police picked up the social media activist, who had been in their custody for nearly five days.

According to reports, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and crossdresser Bobrisky are currently the ones behind the arrest.

However, there are also reports that VDM has a case to answer with the Nigerian police force due to some allegations he levelled against some DIGs and AIGs.

Here below is Nedu Wazobia's video:

Netizens react to Nedu's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Nedu Wazobia's video begging for the release of Verydarkman:

@jossysplaces:

"Anywhere they r dragging VDM , pls tag me, I love it."

@marramccoy:

"This is a misogynistic movement."

@wale_owolabi_:

"He go soon attack all of una na makan makan."

@teey_hmd:

"What does he stand for?"

@the_only_agbeke:

"Ori gbogbo yin buru."

@rhemzybrownhairs:

"His words working perfectly for him , You gonna learn the hardway Boy, Pele dear."

@balo_ng:

"In Africa you can never be brave to criticise a sitting government when you living within them,otherwise they will show you hell. I hope and pray he comes out of this mess and learn from this."

@buksymayor07:

"Normally shey Nedu get sense before?"

@natasha_blessing_rasaq:

"Lol make una dey support am we know you especially hate women because your ex wife carry another person give you you must support am ewu."

@lionelle2_2:

"Anybody wey @nedu_official support dey lose no worry Agaygay bread wey say em smart but them bring another man pikin pin for em head."

Verydarkman releases song

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Verydarkman buzzed the internet with a clip of his music project.

The social media activist teased his fans and followers with a snippet of a song he featured in.

VDM called out the names of popular showbiz personalities he has had clashes with in the past, such as Iyabo Ojo and Blessing CEO.

