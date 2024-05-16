Convicted billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, charged with murder, has opted for a plea bargain

Legit.ng reports that the Lagos state lead counsel, Yusuf Sule, informed the court about the plea bargain option on Thursday, May 16, when the case was called for re-arraignment

Evans and his co-defendant were to be re-arraigned on an amended five-count charge bordering on murder, among other offences

Ikeja, Lagos state - Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, a billionaire kidnapping kingpin popularly known as Evans, along with his co-defendant Joseph Emeka, charged with murder and attempted kidnapping, have opted for an option of a plea bargain.

As reported by The Guardian, the prosecution’s lead counsel, Yusuf Sule, disclosed this before Justice Adenike Coker of a Lagos high court sitting in Ikeja.

Convicted billionaire kidnapper, Evans, going through another trial. Photo credit: @Tutsy22

Source: Twitter

Evans has been previously sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping, but his case was called for prosecution again.

Evans and his co-defendant were to be re-arraigned on an amended five counts of murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy to commit felony to wit: kidnapping and attempt to murder, Premium Times reported.

Sule informed the court that the case was for re-arraignment but he was aware the defendants had applied for a plea.

The prosecutor, however, said the plea bargain terms were being considered by the Lagos state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN).

