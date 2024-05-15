Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has again attacked the judiciary

The former governor of Anambra said he benefited from the judicial system when he won an election in the state and another person was declared the winner

Obi stated that the judges of then cannot be found in the present Nigeria because the highest bidders are always the winners

Enugu - Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate, has posited that the Nigerian judicial system is weak, compromised, and favours the highest bidder.

The former governor of Anambra stated that there was once a time when the judges in the country were incorruptible, and that was when the judiciary favoured him, the Guardian reported.

Obi made the claim while speaking at Justice Anthony Aniagolu's Memorial Lecture, which the family organised. The event was hosted by Godfrey Okoye University, GOUNI, in Enugu on Tuesday, May 14.

Speaking on the topic, Obi recalled how he won the governorship election in Anambra state and another person was declared the winner. When he approached the court, he got justice.

Peter Obi narrates how judiciary benefitted him

He said he spent three years in court, but justice was served. He recalled how he was impeached and how the court restored him.

According to him, another person was elected after one year, but he went to the Supreme Court, "where judges with respect for the rule of law," and was reinstated to complete his tenure.

Obi said he was lucky then because the judicial system had incorruptible judges, but the current system is weak and corrupt to Obi.

The former governor of Anambra noted that jurists of this nature were hard to find in present-day Nigeria, adding that "our judiciary is weak and compromised by the executive and highest bidder."

