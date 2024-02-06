Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin’s alleged gold theft has remained in headlines on social media, with fans dropping hot takes

An online user shared an eyewitness account of what transpired between the movie star and the market women

It was gathered that Lizzy wore a disguise to carry out the alleged act of buying items from the market with a fake transfer

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin’s gold theft has continued to make social media headlines, with netizens dropping their hot takes.

Please remember that the movie star was called a thief and accused of trying to pay for an item at a market with a fake transfer.

Eyewitness speaks on Lizzy Anjorin's alleged gold theft. Photos: @lizzyanjorin_original

In a new development, an X user, @BettyStaveley, shared an eyewitness account of what she claimed transpired between Lizzy Anjorin and the market women.

According to the young lady, the incident happened at her mother’s shop in Lagos island and it wasn’t gold Lizzy Anjorin tried to steal.

The lady explained that in December 2023, the actress visited a shop where stones and lace trimmings were sold, and she bought items worth N91,000 but paid with a fake alert.

The X user added that Lizzy Anjorin was caught after she returned to the same store in February 2024 and once again paid with a fake transfer. It was claimed that the actress came disguised as an Alhaja (a covered Muslim woman), and when she was about to leave, her scarf got stuck on a nail. A woman spotted her and then quickly called the store owner's attention.

See the tweets below:

Netizens react as eyewitness narrates Lizzy Anjorin’s alleged theft

The eyewitness’ account of the Lizzy Anjorin situation was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Read some of their comments below:

hennabytara:

“Could be a mistake na, saying she disguised, shey any of your fave fit enter regular market without disguising..but in all, Only God knows what we don’t know..Allahu Alam!”

amandachisom_:

“I don't understand who framed her?? She told her enemies she was going to market that day to do fake alert or they saw her immediately and put gold in her bag. Anyways as long as she is a favourite, una go defend am. Thank God the sales girl no gree for am.”

ibeautyhairs_and_wigtools_:

“In all honesty lizzy wasn’t framed, because is it that she told her she’s going to Lagos island? And why is the transfers not always dropping, if she has integrity like she claim, she will resend when she noticed, I’m sure the payment receipt will pop up in her mail.

Lastly lizzy we all know, won’t stay calm if she was truly frame, that woman will never keep quit the way she did, she would have called commissioner of police She obviously has been doing it for long, nemesis caught up with her.”

mees_rammyy:

“The last time they caught her in Saudi Arabia she said it was toyin Abraham that set her up, the other one she said it was facebook people that set her up, today she’s saying it’s iyabo ojo! Make she rest!!”

kingkaayyz:

“If you’re not a d@mb follower, you’ll know she was clearly framed cos If you stole from a shop, will you return? Use your head.”

lawal_barakah1:

“If truly she was framed Lizzy won’t look calm like that.”

reggieskitchen2:

“I’m so curious to know, someone did fake transfer of 91k to you in this economy and you know she’s a public figure and you didn’t come online to mention or drag her? Atleast she has a name , it would have been easy to drag her if that were true. I don’t know why I just feel like something is off.”

queensusz:

“Those saying she was framed, so they knew when she went to the market and made her send f@ke alert? Una mumu don do?”

midassss_1:

“She’s always framed every time she’s been caught gu!!ible fans.”

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Lizzy Anjorin's gold theft drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo made some posts to show her reaction after the news of Lizzy Anjorin's stealing allegation went viral.

Reacting to the allegation, Ojo uploaded a video of the popular cartoon character Simba in 'Lion King'. Simba was walking majestically, dancing and rejoicing while laughing.

Recall that Ojo and Anjorin have been on each other's necks for a while now over Mohbad's case. They both dragged each other to court and have been exchanging words.

