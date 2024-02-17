Actress Tonto Dikeh has rolled out the drums as she celebrated her son's 8th birthday with a lavish photoshoot

While marking his special day, she described him as her debit alert and revealed that her love for him was dangerous

The celebrant was adorned in white and blue outfits as he posed before his five lovely cakes, some fans of the actress also sent their wishes

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has expressed her love for her son King Andre as he marked his 8th birthday on Saturday, February 17.

Tonto Dikeh marks her son's 8th birthday with lovely photos.

Source: Instagram

In a series of posts on her Instagram page, the beautiful mother-of-one posted pictures of the celebrant adorning white and blue traditional outfits. The brilliant young boy looked dazzling as he smiled behind his birthday cakes for his photoshoot.

His mother described him as her debit alert while admitting that she has a dangerous love for him. The role interpreter posted the photos of her son adorning a blue outfit with the caption:

"My dearest king -Andre Dikeh, on this special day, as you turn 8, my heart swells with love and gratitude for the incredible joy you bring into my life. Being your mom is the greatest gift, and every day with you is a treasure beyond measure. Watching you grow, learn, and discover the world is a privilege I cherish. Happy 8th birthday, my precious one. May your days be filled with laughter, your dreams reach new heights, and your heart always know the warmth of my love."

Check out photos of King Andre on his white birthday outfit in the slides below:

Fans celebrate King Andre

Several fans of Tonto took to her Instagram page to celebrate her son. Some of their comments are below:

@katie_clothing:

"Happy birthday King."

@itz_fifsbeebi:

"Happy birthday great king."

@call_me_victorious_:

"Happy birthday mama joy."

@fabrizohenry:

"Age with massive grace Andre."

King Andre prays on Tonto's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto had celebrated her 38th birthday filled with the best form of love and kindness.

In the spirit of the merriment, the doting mother shared a video of her cute little son, King André, sending out his best wishes.

Flaunting the numerous cakes she received for her special day, her son tendered a heartfelt prayer for her, which left netizens gushing.

