Adanma Luke, the producer of the movie where Jnr Pope and some crew members died has mourned the souls of the departed

In a message she posted online, she said that she was heartbroken and scattered while writing the short piece

She also said that her heart bleeds for their family as she prayed that their souls find peace where they are

Adanma Luke, the provider of the ill-fated movie that claimed the lives of some actors and crew members has finally mourned them a few days after the tragic incident.

Legit.ng had reported that Jnr Pope and some people had lost their lives after the boat they were traveling in capsized.

In her emotional message, Luke noted how shattered and heartbroken she was to be writing the sorrowful note. She added that she had no words to explain her pain.

Adanma Luke mourns late Jnr Pope, others. Photo credit @jnrpopre/@adanmaluke

Source: Instagram

Luke speaks about each member she lost

In her post, she called out some of the people she lost and described them. She stated that she has been praying that the hand of time might be turned around.

Luke explained that her heart was bleeding for their families whose pain cannot be described as a result of the loss.

Luke prays for the departed

While concluding her message, Luke prayed for the families of the deceased and the repose of the souls of the departed.

She shared some footage from the shoot and pictures of the departed souls.

Recall that the producer had turned herself in at the police station to report the unfortunate incident.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Adanma Luke about the departed. Here are some of the comments below:

@perfumesbyfrt:

"This is eternity guilt for her ,I pray she finds peace at the end."

@monal_ia:

"The sound guy was such a happy soul."

@furniturebymaydams:

"You are broken , yet you ain’t doing anything for their family members, help them especially that sound guy mother that is blind , then we will know you are really mourning them."

@graceeluv:

"You can't feel this bad and watch them bury that girl at the river bank. Even if you do not have money, rally round and cry out for help..the sound guy that the mother has been crying that her son be brought back to her , by now you will be all over the place trying to see how that can happen. That's the least you can do for the family."

@kayduch:

"I feel for her, how does she sleep peacefully on a daily basis knowing all these was linked to her? It's well, I wish a miracle can happen. Their offense was going to look for a legit daily means of survival. May God have mercy on your souls.

@cuisinebyhg:

"It is well. This lady has been scarred forever. Reading her writeup made me cry all over again. I’m sure if she knew it would result in de@th she would have provided life jackets and made it compulsory!! May the departed find rest."

@midnightmarket.ng:

"My own is the wife. That woman may never recover from this. She and Jnr Pope were very close."

@pretty_gonny:

"This is not about this lady all this I feel sorry for her why are you feeling sorry for her ? Na she kpai ? You will leave d innocent families and be feeling sorry for someone that is athome eating 3 times a day."

@menadoras:

"Why not support their families atleast."

@hes__black:

"The movie won’t be continued."

@brbsextoysnigeria:

"It is well!!!"

Sarah Martins calls out Adanma Luke

Legit.ng had reported that Martins had reacted to the death of Jnr Pope on social media. She also pointed accusing fingers at the producer of the film.

She said the movie was a low-budget one and that she couldn't give the necessary amenities needed by the actors.

Martin blamed Luke for their death.

Source: Legit.ng