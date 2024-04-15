A young lady has challenged a man to publicly display his bank account if there is any money in it

The lady said this after the man commented her photo in a manner that that was unacceptable to her

She shared two screenshots, showing that she has at least, N2 million in her Kuda and Opay bank accounts

A Nigerian lady has challenged an X user to show his bank account so people could see the amount it.

The lady threw the challenge after the young man dropped an unpleasant comment on photos she posted on X.

The man, Oluwatoyin had said the lady had no levels and that he has two ladies like her.

The man had said:

"This kind girls dem no get level but them go dey behave like person wey don get everything for life. I get like two of them for hand."

The lady, Fateema found the comments to be unpalatable and therefore decided to prove that she was not an 'anyhow' girl.

She shared two screenshots of her bank account to show the money in the. She has over N2 million in her accounts.

Fateema wrote in reply:

"Not to brag, but I can feed you comfortably for at least 3 months. These are 2 of my accounts. If them born you well show your acct balance like this. Say na him get 2 of them for hand. You and who??"

Reactions as lady shows money in her bank account

@__damilar3 asked:

"You know wetin the guy dey chop self? Wetin you mean by you go feed an for 3 months?"

@_hafsat_paki said:

"People calling her out for responding. Why not call out the main culprit here for not minding his business? She is simply reacting to his disrespect. And telling her to stay mute despite him disrespecting her is just manipulation cos she’s a lady!"

