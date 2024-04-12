Movie producer, Adanma Luke, has submitted herself to the police and the boat operators have been arrested

According to Linda Ikeji's blog, the movie producer walked into the police station to write her statement on Thursday, April 11.

The police spokesperson said that the rest of the crew would be invited for questioning as he promised that nothing would be swept under the carpet

Nollywood producer, Adanma Luke, voluntarily walked into the police station a few days after the unfortunate incident that happened to some actors while going to the set of her movie.

Legit.ng had reported that Jnr Pope had died while he was on his way to the set of the movie produced by Adanma Luke. Some other people also lost their lives after their boats capsized.

In a post on Linda Ikeji's blog, it was reported that Luke wrote a statement at the police station. It was also reported that the boat operators were also arrested in connection to the death of the actors.

Police spokesperson shares details

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson of police noted that all the cast and crew of the ill-fated movie would also be invited to the station for questioning.

According to him, nothing would be swept under the carpet as regards the unfortunate incident.

Recall that an actor, TC Okafor made it alive from the boat mishap. He has since been blamed for the death of other actors on the boat because of the homage he paid to the river goddess.

Below is the post:

How fan reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post about Adanma's moves. Here are some of the comments below:

@chinasalov:

"But how did the boat operators survived?"

@emmyworld_enterprises:

"The Stanley ontop guy should also be arrested for questioning as well."

@nurse_with_healthtalk:

"Did she commit any crime ?"

@christyozioma:

"Small money way u get to take care of urself and family u used it turn into producer over night,will dis bring them back,ur so called Nollywood can’t bring out money to carry dis girl body to her village Kai."

@blessin3134:

"Chai, this can happen to anyone, may God give you the strength to fight this battle."

@jennifer__gold:

"How person go name movie the other side of life."

@presh.nickie:

"This woman is already going through a lot you people shouldn't add to it. It's not fault that this type of tragedy befell her. Y'all should be nice please."

@amaka_interior:

"Omo I can't still believe we lost somebody like jp, but in all I feel for this lady too, na wetin devil don plan finish and that is y is good to ask yourself question before u do things, if ur heart is telling something different better skip that day or that week."

Sarah Martins blames Adanma for boat mishap

Legit.ng had reported that Martins had pointed an accusing finger at the producer of the movie where some actors including Jnr Pope died.

She called out the movie producer and said that her low-budget movie claimed the lives of innocent people.

Mixed reactions trailed her post.

Source: Legit.ng