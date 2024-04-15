A social media user has shared a video of a Muslim lady dancing to Davido's song while she was observing Umrah

In the recording, the lady known as Tinuke Vibes made a live video of herself vibing to Davido's song in the holy land

The man called her out and asked the Saudi Arabia authority to take note of the lady and deal with her accordingly

A man known as SM Bello on X has reacted after he saw the video made by a lady known as TInuke Vibes while she was in Mecca dancing to Davido's song

The lady was wearing a black abaya and covering her hair with a blue scarf as she danced to the song of the Grammy Award nominee.

Bello noted that she should be identified and denied entry to another pilgrimage to the holy land if she failed to apologise.

Man slams lady dancing to Davido's song. Photo credit @davido

Source: Instagram

Bello calls on Saudi Arabia's authority

In his post, Bello noted that the lady should be fished out by the authorities so that she can be punished.

Stating further, Bello said that when action is taken on her, it would avoid future recurrence.

Bello says its an abuse of privilege

Not done with his point, Bello explained that what Tinuke Vibes did by dancing to the song of the music act who welcomed a set of twins last year was an abuse of the privilege she was given in a holy land.

Most especially because she was dancing in an area surrounded by mosque.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the post made by Bello about the lady dancing. Here are some of the comments below:

@thecloud9expert:

"Again thank God you can only say this on X .. imagine you have a chance to be in the same place with her.. I can’t guarantee her safety."

@Smb_binbaz:

"I dont understand with what you mean by you can’t guarantee her safety."

@Deblak26:

"Is this a show of lack of respect for the religion or simply lack of knowledge because I can’t seem to grab why someone will do this."

@Smb_binbaz:

"Honestly."

@_hafsat_paki:

"I can remember watching peoples status in Macca nd one Arab lady started swearing on me that I’m doing haraam on my phone inside a holy place. Lol. Talk more of mini dance. Not to ban her from entering mecca sha. But she need serious warning perhaps."

@pets_lines:

"If it were Rahma Sadau Ur take would be absolutely in support...n Allah looks at one's intentions."

@motasco:

"She totally forgot what took her there in the first place, else we won't even have the thought to do this. Alhajin kaje Saudi only for u to be dancing."

@awwalxy:

"What kind of immorality and irresponsibility is this? I hope Saudi authorities will do the needful."

@TheInnocentFati:

"She should be punished for this shameful act."

@thavoidset:

"The desire to amass engagements on social media has actually pushed many to fail to recognize what's wrong from what's right. One begin to wonder on what aqeedah these "muslimahs" were raised. Loosing it all for the clicks."

Source: Legit.ng