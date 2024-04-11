Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has taken to social media to react to Jnr Pope’s death and to also point fingers

The actress called out the movie producer, Adanma Luke, for the film Jnr Pope was filming before his demise

However, Sarah Martin’s post was met with mixed feelings from netizens with some of them advising her to be quiet

Nollywood actor Jnr Pope Odonwodo’s death has drawn a reaction from actress Sarah Martins on social media.

Shortly after it was confirmed that Jnr Pope had passed on, Martins took to her official Instagram page to call out the movie producer, Adanma Luke.

Actress Sarah Martins blames Adanma Luke for Jnr Pope's death. Photos: @officialsarahmartins, @jnrpope, @adanmaluke

Source: Instagram

Recall that the deceased died by drowning alongside others in a boat accident during a movie production.

Sarah Martins blames Adanma Luke

Sarah Martins shared a post on her Instagram page where she called out the movie producer, Adanma Luke. According to her, Jnr Pope died in the making of a low budget movie that didn’t provide the necessary amenities.

In her words:

“Finally we lost him! Very nonsense low budget movie trying to raise local standards without providing the necessary amenities! Now we’ve lost a star, a father, a son, a brother, a husband and innocent crew members hustling to feed their families! Adanma Luke you do this one!”

See a screenshot of her now-deleted post below:

Netizens react to Sarah Martin’s post

Shortly after Sarah Martins blamed movie producer Adanma Luke for Jnr Pope’s demise, her post piqued the interest of many Nigerians who reacted to her post. Read some of their comments below:

yvonneony:

“Everybody is a movie producer in Nigeria, no laws, no regulations , no taxes no talent.”

blazingnicole:

“Omo ehn this producer will not be able to forgive herself, cause! This is too much .”

Luckyudu:

“It’s not just the producer, it’s her team and also the boat company. Some of these boat owners are very greedy. A boat meant for 4 will accommodate 8 persons and life jackets won’t be provided. Lastly, everyone there is an adult and should be somehow responsible for their safety.”

tonycret7:

“Madam see what you are writing, una no like una self for that Nollywood and that country as a whole, are you better than Adanmaluke, go Rest madam.”

Dammy_nna:

“Meanwhile, pope was mature enough to know the risk involved.”

snatchedbyjons:

“Please don’t blame anyone,as an adult you were supposed to be on life jacket,btw who goes into a speeding boat without a life jacket? Even if it’s not available you should insist,you don’t need to be told.”

chekwube_okafor_chekwus:

“I’m heart broken. What a responsible husband and father. God pls perform your miracle.”

4unkyjay_musiq:

“THEY SHOULD BAN ASABA NOLLYWOOD PERIOD !!”

Chiomyboss:

“Pure envy! At some point in our lives, we make decisions, not knowing the outcome. It could have happened to anyone.”

soromotoochukwu:

“Low budget movie everyone in the industry is competing to be a producer with their low budget movies.”

Milly_szn:

“He wasn’t the only one that got drowned but everybody dey show love to who get money or fame. What about those people that drowned with him.”

grofts_store:

“Don't make her more depressed than she already is. It was carelessness from everyone. Including the deceased.”

Victor_iyke:

“Let’s not make it worse for this producer, For life she would live with the trauma that JP and others died on her set, Also her career is at stake now. She messed up but the casualties are adults who would have insisted on a life Jacket and life coaches on board before getting into the boat. This is to show that many Nigerians do not take precautions even for their own life. They cruise about like life has duplicates. Usually we blame the government but this right here has shown that even the citizens do not care enough for their lives.”

ayomide103180:

“Stop pointing fingers.... They were adults how do you embark on such trip without life jackets.”

Actor Jerry Amilo posts video of Jnr Pope's corpse online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo came under fire on social media after sharing a video of Jnr Pope's corpse at the hospital.

In the video, Amilo captured Jnr Pope’s corpse lying in the hospital bed with his ears and nose blocked with wads of cotton wool. The Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president, Emeka Rollas, was also present.

Amilo accompanied the clip with a watermark of his name on Facebook. He also shared a caption where he prayed for the deceased to rest well and even tagged the late actor’s Instagram handle.

Source: Legit.ng