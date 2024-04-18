Former Nollywood actress and beauty queen, Regina Askia, recently poured out her fears in an emotional post after getting a health scare

The ex-movie star recounted how she went for her routine check with the doctor when a discovery was made that could end her life

Askia went on to share her gratitude while recounting how her family and other support systems prayed for and stood by her

Popular former Nollywood actress Regina Askia has moved netizens with her touching story after getting a health scare that could potentially end her life.

Taking to her official social media pages, the ex-beauty queen detailed how she had gone for her routine check with the doctor when a discovery led to further investigations and it was gathered that she had something of a 5cm mass on the right side of her trachea.

Fans react to Regina Askia's health scare. Photos: @reginaaskia

Source: Instagram

Askia explained that the discovery was something commonly found in smokers and as someone who had never smoked a day in her life. The ex-movie star admitted her anxiety over the news considering that she had worked all her life and this was happening when she was just about to start enjoying herself by travelling the world. She worried about what would happen to her children and her 92-year-old mother who could not bear the loss of another offspring.

The public figure however commended her mother, husband and other family members who went on their knees to pray for her after discovering the news. According to Askia, she also said prayers for the cup to pass over her after new tests were done.

Days after conducting a CT scan, Askia was relieved to find that no cancer or mass was found. She then went on to give thanks to God while praying for those in need of healing.

See her post below:

Fans react to Regina Askia’s health scare

Regina Askia’s emotional post about what could have been a tragic situation for her sparked reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

pweetyedna:

“Tears of joy and prayers still up for you indeed our God is awesome and still in the business of doing wonders May your testimony be permanent, may your healing be whole and your joy filled in Jesus name.”

Creamycaramel1:

“Congratulations ma ,all glory and honor be unto our God.”

Chistagram1:

“God is the greatest and what he can’t do does not exist.”

Postmyevents:

“Thank God.”

oduyela_kween:

“I was scared ooo. The Mercy of the Lord Prevaileth!”

45_autoz_global_ltd:

“My favorite Actress back in the day.”

adetounfrances:

“It is a belief that anything that God cannot do simply does not exist. Let us give all the glory, honour, and adoration to the Lord our God. May your testimony remain permanent in Jesus' Name. Amen.”

Tiwwiofficial:

“Only those who hasn’t experienced the supernatural will say there’s no God. Congratulations ma’am and thank you Abba for this wonderful testimony. It can only be You!!!”

Okennaa:

“Those who wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength.”

Gatsegwasi:

“Look at God! In your trying times it’s important you speak positive things over your life and that situation. Glory to God for her life and the people around her. May your healing be permanent in Jesus name amen .”

Kelvindreams:

“Wow this is too much ....God truly answers prayers .”

