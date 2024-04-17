The family of one of the crew members, Precious Ofurum, has cried for help to return the remains of their son back home

Precious Ofurum was one of the four persons involved in Junior Pope’s marine accident that happened on April 10

The mother of Precious claimed that her son’s spirit is roaming in Asaba and pleaded with the government to assist her burial of the deceased

The mother of one of the crew members, Precious Ofurum, has called on the government to assist her in returning her son’s remains to River state.

Precious Ofurum died during the boat accident that killed Nollywood actor Junior Pope and 3 other crew members.

Family of one of the crew member from Junior Pope's boat mishap cries for help online. credit: @stanley_ontop, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

The grieving mother, in a video shared by movie producer Stanley Ontop, revealed that her child’s corpse was still in Anambra and needed to be transferred to his hometown.

The elderly woman stated that her son’s landlord in Asaba told her that his spirit was roaming with the compound.

She pleaded with the government to provide support in making her son’s burial possible.

In the caption he shared, Stanley disclosed that there would be a peaceful walk for the late Precious at Pleasure Park in Port Harcourt.

Nigerians react to the video

udoka_mma:

"So the producer hasn’t visited his family yet?? hmm."

prince_gman1:

"This is what we are saying, why can't Nollywood come together and help dis family? This so sad for d industry."

ibuchimnwaofficialpage:

"Is really painful Guy you are very humble and great ooo."

mg_cee;

"You see why I love and defend u, so she didn't visit the victim's family and she's walking freely... Oh wow, I get it.. Nollywood na dark place true true."

yuogelicious:

"How is that ppl are quick to post pictures of the dead yet non has the atom of humanity to do right behind the camera…all this act of audio love on Social is recorded in the big book just so we have all forgotten; a book will be open and another book will be opened on judgement day…we will all be paid for every action of love and mischief we have done from the beginning of time."

mi_naj18:

"@adanmaluke you’re suppose to make provisions of how each bodies will get to their families I don’t no why you keeping mute and watch their families beg for their children bodies to be returned home for a proper burial please do something."

Akwa Ibom governor visits Abigail's family

Legit.ng earlier reported that the governor of Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno, visited the family of the makeup artist who died alongside Jnr Pope, Abigail Frederick.

The politician visited the grieving family to offer his condolences following the demise of their 24-year-old daughter.

Governor Eno vowed to finish building their family home, and offered the deceased’s sister employment, among other things.

