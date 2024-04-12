Yul Edochie triggered another fresh round of anger from Nigerians after he casually chose not to mourn the death of his colleague, Junior Pope

Recall that the deceased movie star was announced dead on April 10 following a tragic marine accident

The embattled filmmaker took to his social media to hail one of the survivors of that incident, which left netizens in disarray

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has received massive criticism online following the death of his colleague Junior Pope.

Recall that the deceased was involved in a boat mishap that took his life and that of other crew members.

Yul Edochie took his social media account to praise one of the survivors, Tochuckwu Okafor, aka TC Okafor, for making it out of the fatal event.

He congratulated him for evading death and promised that he would achieve numerous successes in his Nollywood career.

“I celebrate your survival, bro @tcokafor. I celebrate your life. You will record countless victories in Nollywood and life. May God lead you always & may your ancestors stand by you.”

Netizens attack Yul Edochie

Instagram users took to the filmmaker’s comment section to slam him for refusing to do a tribute post on his colleague Junior Pope.

Many believe that it was because Junior Pope spoke against Yul’s polygamy, that was why he chose not to respect the deceased.

angy_talks0:

"Pope did not support your actions towards May , na why he Dey pain you . Even in death , Pope is still well respected."

teejaiygold:

"I think you should just have been silent than intentionally putting yourself up for drags because you know what you did with this post. You are indeed a heartless man."

queendera66:

"Because pope never support your marriage with Judy Austin that's why you did not post him hmmmm."

chidexfashionstore9:

"JP didn’t disgrace his family and wife he loved and respected his wife kids till his last day that makes him a real man a legend wether you post him or not wether you morn him or not he still remain a great man even in death his better then you."

gerogkelvin:

"You will still die one day because pope never supported your rubbish life style.this life na turn by turn."

