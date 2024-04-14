Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has come under fire on social media following the death of his colleague, Jnr Pope

It all started when Zubby shared a video of himself appearing to be chilling only days after the tragic deaths that rocked social media

A number of Nigerians trooped to the actor’s comment section to express their dismay as they blasted him

Popular Nollywood actor Zubby Michael was recently tackled by netizens following his social media post after his colleague Jnr Pope’s death.

Recall that April 10, 2024, was a sad day for Nollywood when actor Jnr Pope and four other crew members drowned in Anam River, Anambra, after their boat capsized while returning from a movie location.

Netizens slam Zubby Michael for not posting Jnr Pope online. Photos: @zubbymichael, @jnrpope

A few days after the tragic deaths, Zubby took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself appearing to be chilling with someone.

See the clip below:

Netizens slam Zubby Michael

Zubby Michael’s video triggered a series of mixed reactions on social media as netizens questioned why he did not mourn Jnr Pope online. While some argued that the actor was sad and didn’t need to post to show it, others questioned his friendship with the late Jnr Pope.

Read some of their comments below:

angeleyes831:

“Real love is not by posting someone on social media.”

Jyro_baby:

“Zubby I thought you and Pope were friends.”

__vikimanibaby:

“If person cry post, una go say he de do fake love, now he no cry post una still de talk nonsense….. what do humans really want kwanu ‍♀️.”

Walletnna:

“This guy have too much pride and proud no body knows tomorrow you don't even mourn jp we thought you both are friends even if he latter offended you.”

edwindonconyo:

“People express their pains differently.”

hannahcyril:

“Y’all think the only way to mourn someone is by posting Rip with a sorrowful song right? Mtcheeww…”

Mz_sexylilian:

“So you could not morn JP .... wow, I dislike you for this.”

chinyere_reginald:

“You didn't even mourn your friend. Una day quarrel?”

kingubgentle_:

“This is the only real Nollywood actor that is not fake. Those fake one don rush post pop junior. Them don rush used his circumstances to create content. God dey.”

stitches_by_onyii_:

“You no morn ur brother in the industry.”

Splendstar:

“Why are you all shouting he didn’t mourn pope, do you think posting someone on IG is a sign of love ? You don’t tell people how to mourn or react to feelings that hurt them. You all should rest or unfollow him if you don’t like his posts. Make Una rest, he is human too.”

iamjay4rl:

“what happened to the good times you both shared in the past kia!!”

houseofborotv_:

“Some of una no get head for the industry, your colleague die and you no give a week space or even post am. Bro, ehhh..... let me keep quiet.”

