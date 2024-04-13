After the tragic incident that took the life of Nollywood actor Jnr Pope and some crew members, details have emerged about the late makeup artist and sound guy

According to reports gathered from the AGN president, Emeka Rollas, a good Samaritan has vowed to sponsor Abigail’s siblings’ university education

Some money was also sent to the late sound technician’s father and Nigerians reacted to the touching development

There has been a new development on the young makeup artist who died alongside Nollywood actor Obuneme Odonwodo aka Jnr Pope and others, Abigail Frederick.

Recall that on April 10, 2024, Jnr Pope, Abigail Frederick and other crew members on Adanma Luke’s movie set drowned after their boat capsized while returning from a movie location.

Jnr Pope: Kind man steps up to help late makeup artist's family.

Shortly after their tragic deaths, the president of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, took to social media to share a good Samaritan’s plans for the late makeup artist’s siblings.

It was gathered that a good Samaritan had come forward to take on the university fees of Abigail’s siblings, not stopping there, the person went ahead to pay for their first semester education.

Emeka Rollas wrote in part:

“While I was with your mum she cried that you were her umbrella and breadwinner who promised your siblings her two daugters education.

Touched with that a good samaritan has taken up their education till they graduate in three years time. He has made payment for this semester. May your soul rest in peace.”

Not stopping there, the AGN president went on to announce that one Chukwuma Ideh also reached out to the sound technician, Precious’ father, and sent him N500,000.

In his words:

“Chukwuma Ideh thank you so much for your magnanimity and support as you have also sent #500k to the sound guy PRECIOUS FATHER.”

Fans react to good Samaritan’s gesture

Following Emeka Rollas’ announcement about a good Samaritan taking on the school fees of Abigail’s siblings, a number of netizens took to the comment section to commend the person. Read some of their reactions below:

officialsalma_v:

“Well done sir, you are a great leader, you've been on top of this from day one, may God strengthen you .”

stella_udeze:

“Weldon sir.”

ugoch_inyelu_nwata:

“It's well , God bless you able presido.”

abigailnebechi:

“Yes witnessed the mum crying ,how they hv lost d bread winner ,how her consolation daughter has left her and how she sold all that she has to train her in d university.can’t say all that she said .it’s well.”

iamlyzob:

“It shall be well, Sir. Leadership is not easy. It's such a difficult time for y'all . My condolences to you and all the families involved. Life is deeper than we know it. May they all rest, amen .”

tcharls_ozuruigbo:

“May his pocket never run dry.”

Bilkisuibrahimumma:

“ thank you sir may God bless the givers.”

ogechiobiora15:

“It’s a painful loss indeed .”

Pellannaji:

“People are complaining about your nollyhood bcs everywhere producer, now look at these kids. What is happening I'm this drama group.called nollyhood. The time of genevive and other we never heard of such , you are there watching how they blacklist artist bit as the leader you people should ban this group called nollyhood.”

nwurim:

“My own be say if the like make Dem pay their school fee finish still give Dem work, it will never replace that pain she lost a child. The heaviest corpse to carry is the one of your child. That one dey pain differently. may God console them. Rip.”

ujuanikwe:

“May God bless and replenish him.”

anneonye:

“May God bless and reward you guys thank you uncle Emeka Rollas.”

okeke2157:

“Na when person kpai , una go dey bring money out . Mtcheeww.”

Late makeup artist buried at river bank

Abigail Fredrick, the MUA who died in the unfortunate boat accident that took the life of popular actor Junior Pope, was buried by the River bank in Anambra state.

Legit.ng reported that film producer and actor Moses Eskor disclosed that Abigail’s parents couldn’t afford to raise the funds needed to perform some sacrifices and transport her body back home.

The young deceased hails from Akwa Ibom state. A video of her grotesque grave site made the rounds online, gathering the attention of netizens.

