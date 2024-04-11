Peter Obi has mourned the death of popular Nollywood actor, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope

Obi said he is shocked by the reports of Pope's death, adding that the actor's death has thrown Nigerians into mourning

According to the LP presidential candidate, Pope's death is another great loss to the entertainment industry

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi said he is shocked by the death of Nollywood actor, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope.

Obi said he is more saddened to imagine the pain and agony of the families Pope and others in the boat have just left behind.

Peter Obi says Junior Pope's death has thrown Nigeria into mourning Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Junior Pope's death throws Nigerians into mourning

He said the death of the talented actor has once again thrown Nigeria into mourning.

The former Anambra state governor stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi, on Thursday, April 11.

What Junior Pope brought to Nigerians

Obi said the late junior Pope brought smiles to the faces of many through his roles in movies and comedy skits.

"Junior Pope was known for his energetic acting, always comically delivered to entertain and educate. He brought smiles to the faces of many through his roles in movies and comedy skits.

“His death is yet another great loss to the entertainment industry which has in recent years risen to become a most vibrant sector of our social and economic life. I am even more saddened to imagine the pain and agony of the families they have just left behind.”

Pope alongside, three others was on Tuesday, April 9, involved in a boat mishap on the Anam River in Anambra state.

The incident reportedly happened while they were returning from a movie location. Fortunately, the 39-year-old actor was said to be alive after a mortuary attendant allegedly confirmed that he was still breathing.

