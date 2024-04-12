Popular Nigerian singer Paul Okoye’s first son, Andre recently turned 11 to the joy of fans on social media

A video soon made the rounds of the music star with his ex-wife, Anita, as they reunited to celebrate their son

The former couple’s countenance in the video raised a series of interesting comments from social media users

Top Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare and his ex-wife, Anita Okoye, have caused a buzz on social media over their recent interaction.

The former celebrity couple got people talking after they reunited to celebrate their first son, Andre, on his 11th birthday.

Fans gush over video of Paul PSquare and ex-wife Anita on their son's birthday. Photos: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Andre turned the new age on April 11, 2024, and his parents put aside their differences to make it a special occasion for him.

In a video that trended online, Paul PSquare and his ex-wife Anita were spotted together with their three children as they all sang a birthday song for Andre. The celebrant was all smiles as his parents urged him to make a wish while putting off the candles on his cake.

See their adorable interaction below:

Reactions as Paul Okoye and ex-wife reunite

The viral video of Paul PSquare with his ex-wife Anita on their son’s 11th birthday caught the attention of many Nigerians and they dropped interesting comments online. Read what some of them had to say below:

Specialhairz:

“Anita too mature no drama.”

Nanya_osigwe:

“So happy for them….things I love to see on the internet.”

Bulkcoconutoilsandflakes:

“I'm sure his wish was that his parents get back together .”

Paul PSquare's bae Ivy speaks on being called homewrecker

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul PSquare's girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, opened up on how comments from trolls over her relationship with the music star affected her.

Ivy Ifeoma was a guest on a Cool FM radio show, was asked about getting verbal attacks from trolls on social media for dating Paul Okoye.

According to the young lady, she has been through a lot at the hands of social media haters.

Source: Legit.ng