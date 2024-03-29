Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao has taken to social media to plead with Nigerians to support her new movie

The film star, who broke down in tears on TikTok Live, explained that she used all her properties to fund the movie project

Eniola disclosed that the award given to Bobrisky was just a stunt done to promote her film, and she apologised

Nigerian actress Eniola Ajao has broken down in tears to plead with Nigerians to watch her new movie.

Recall that the star’s Beast of Two Worlds: Ajakaju’s movie premiere became a subject of controversy after crossdresser Bobrisky was given the best dressed female celebrity award at the event.

Eniola Ajao is pleading with Nigerians to watch her film. Photos: @eniola_ajao

Many Nigerians vowed to cancel the actress and her movie, and she took to TikTok Live to plead with them.

Eniola Ajao was in deep tears as she pleaded with Nigerians for forgiveness in a snippet from her Live session making the rounds online. According to the movie star, Bobrisky was only announced as the award winner to generate buzz for her film.

In the emotional video, Eniola opened up about using all of her properties to fund the movie project. She begged Nigerians not to make her run into debt.

In her words:

“Please don’t let me run into debt, I don’t have anything. Everything I have is what I put on this project. Please support me, in the name of God. I don’t come out to chase clout, I don’t do stunts, It was all because of this film. I’m just here to plead with Nigerians, please in the name of God, help me go out and watch.”

See the touching video below:

Reactions as Eniola Ajao breaks down in tears

The video of Eniola Ajao crying and pleading with Nigerians to support her Beast of Two Worlds movie raised mixed feelings. While some netizens sympathised with her, others expressed amusement.

Read some of their comments below:

teeto___olayeni:

“Person wey advice you to do that stunt no like you....In a country wey people body dey pepper??? Now the so called movie isn't even getting the attention you thought it would get. May we not make regrettable decisions while trying to make ends meet.”

pearlizane:

“You didn’t see how Funke and deyemi have been advertising and going about their PR to emulate smh pls don’t stress us with your tears Mschew.”

_d_damie:

“Why is she crying? People that will watch it will do so…. You’ve done your part, let your fans do the rest while you continue to promote. Congratulations in advance .”

d_real_olamzy:

“Please let's go and watch it. Ejo. She's always on her lane.”

freeskin_remedies:

“Till now I know sabi the title of the movie. You promoted Bob more than the movie. You guys should have given Bob best dressed male that would have been funny nd get everyone talking about the movie. In whatever you do in life, don’t play with WOMEN OBIRIN. Best thing to do now is pay Twitter influencers to be making buzz about the movie.”

ceentia_:

“These women are just dramatic.”

virgo7styles:

“How will you explain this one to portable now.”

zioncassandra:

“She is still acting, all is still a publicity stunt, if you kw, you kw.”

yekachi_:

“In all of this stunt, you didn't even mention the title of the feem. Go take a course on advertising from Funke Akindele.”

Meetdejesus:

“You promoted Bob more than the movie .. most of us dnt even know the movie name.”

Kaiceecool:

“You no serious... How many adverts you do ? I no even know movie you dey talk about.. Who and who be ur PR?”

gbemisola_adebayo_:

“I actually feel so bad for her. I don’t think it’s the award that’s discouraging people from watching though, I don’t see any pre or post premiere marketing being done for the movie.”

Teezipapi:

“She is being genuine with the apology, we all make mistakes. Make una kindly forgive her.”

