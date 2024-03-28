Nollywood actor Jigan Babaoja and Dayo Amusa’s war of words have continued to trend on social media

In a new leaked audio chat, Jigan was heard giving Dayo Amusa career advice after she rained several curses on him

The heated exchange between the two Nollywood stars left many Nigerians dropping their hot takes on the situation

Popular Nollywood actor Abimbola Kazeem, aka Jigan Babaoja, has continued to trade words with his colleague, Dayo Amusa, on social media.

Recall that the altercation between the two movie stars started after Bobrisky won a best dressed female celebrity award and Dayo Amusa shared her displeasure with the situation. She also criticised Femi Adebayo, who made the announcement.

Audio leaks as Jigan Babaoja and Dayo Amusa trade words. Photos: @jiganbabaoja, @dayoamusa

Jigan quickly came to Adebayo's defence as he tackled Amusa.

Since then, Jigan and Amusa have traded heated words with each other on social media, with both of them not sparing any curses and raining them without caution.

In a new development, an audio chat between the two public figures leaked online, and Jigan responded after Amusa continued to curse him.

The Nollywood actor resorted to giving Amusa career advice. According to him, she’s only jealous because her mates have surpassed her in the industry. He told her to consider skitmaking since movie-making and music did not work out for her.

In Yoruba, he said:

“Dayo you are chasing clout and we understand, it’s not easy, all your colleagues have left you behind, they have passed you by. Dayo what you need is prayers, God will still answer your prayers, It’s never too late. My dear you can start making skits, start skitmaking if movies and music are not working out for you. You won’t do well in life.”

Listen to the audio below:

Reactions as Jigan battles Amusa

The audio chat between Jigan and Dayo Amusa raised mixed feelings among Nigerians, with some taking sides. Read some of their comments below:

hennabytara:

“If you dey fight Yoruba and he neva send curse go your forefathers Abi generations to come, Na Togolese be that no be Yoruba .”

neeceebosslady:

“This is really sad!!!!! How did you guys get to this point? In the heat of anger learn to master the art of silence! Think before you speak and type. Life is a fickle, spend time creating beautiful memories and not war ! Damnn!!!”

obaloluwa___x:

“Jigan is actually very very small to Dayo Amusa o‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ Say he don dey chill with who pass am no mean say he suppose put mouth for this particular matter online lawa sha.”

odususia:

“So, Femi can't caution Jigan, abi? Someone needs to let Jigan realise that Dayo is still well known than him. E be like sey, dem dey deceive Jigan.”

_ewatomi16:

“Jigan omo werey......is Dayo now your mate?”

olayeni02:

“….but Jigan is rude sha!”

odunola_foluke_ojo:

“The curse is too much from Dayo.”

uniqueasookeandfabrics:

“Don’t they have adults in their mist to call them to order? Enough of this SHOW OF SHAME!”

fashion_explora:

“See as she is getting worked up...I knew.it would get to this...yes the organisers messed up with the BOBRISKY stunt...but the personal attack on femi was too much and became obvious ...when she said Femi was the same betrayer he acted as in the movie....any Yoruba person would know that wasnt a fking joke....it was personal now dey don give her work lol.”

tessie_interiorscapes:

“This jigan na werey he say make she go dey do skits.”

