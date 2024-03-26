The price that Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao paid to fund her new movie, Beast of Two Worlds has been revealed by a young man in a video

According to him, the actress sold many properties worth million of naira just to have the best production

He noted that she wanted to back out at a point but as a courageous woman, she had to keep moving till she finished the production

The video of a young man recounting the sacrifice made by Eniola Ajao before her new movie, Beast of Two Worlds could be successfully produced has been sighted online.

The Nollywood actress had pulled most of her colleagues to the premiere of her film on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The event trended online because of the way people dressed.

In the clip, the man claimed that the actress sold some properties including land, cars, gold just to ensured that the project saw the light of day.

Eniola Ajao sold cars, land to foot bills of new movie.

Man says Ajao wanted to give up

In the recording which was done during the premiere of the movie, the man said that Ajao was discouraged at a point that she wanted to give up despite the fact that she had sold so many things.

He gave Eniola Ajao her flowers for pulling through and staging a great event.

Recall that the movie premiere turned controversial after cross dresser, Bobrisky was pronounced the best dressed female at the event.

