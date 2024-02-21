The video of a caring mother taking her daughter to Pastor Yul Ediochie for prayer has surfaced on social media

In the clip, the girl was about to start her career as an actress and her mother took her to Edochie for blessing and advice

The beautiful girl knelt in front of Edochie for prayer while she was holding the drink she brought as a gift for the actor

Nollywood actor and clergy, Yul Edochie, is gaining popularity and prominence by the day as seen in a video that was sighted on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had yielded to the call of God and unveiled his ministry. He gave his fans details of his service as he started his church.

In the recording, a mother took her daughter to the pastor for prayer and blessings as he began her career as an actress.

Yul Edochie prays for woman's daughter who wants to start acting. Photo credit @yuledochie

Edochie speaks to the woman in Igbo

In the recording, pastor Yul Edochie came out of his house and he was heard speaking Igbo to the woman.

The baritone voice actor asked the woman if the beautiful lady standing with her was her daughter and she said yes. He later showered prayer on the girl.

Lady knees for a blessing

In the video, the lady knelt as the controversial actor prayed. At some points, she struggled with the pack of drinks she had in her hands.

She was wearing a skinny skirt and blouse.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Yul Edochie praying for a lady. Here are some of the comments below:

@asa_bekee__:

"What is happening here.'

@ivanda_hearts:

"Such A gifted guy that the devil took hold of."

@sunombridgetgaiya:

"Please how old is this daughter again? Atimes parents don’t know when to stop. God help them."

@chinwe_jay:

"You no see Odumeje to carry your daughter go for prayers.'

@mhiz_tomi02:

"Did I download the Igbo version of Instagram ?"

Yul Edochie hold first service

Legit.ng had reported that Yul Edochie had finally held his first church service on YouTube.

During the service, he talked about his calling and how God spoke to him. He also said that he wanted to have a physical church with a large congregation but God told him to start with what he had.

The first service sparked reactions from netizens while his fans appeared to be rooting for him.

Source: Legit.ng