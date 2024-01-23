Yul Edochie has announced that he is now pastor as he starts his church which will be online every week

According to him, he has decided to hear the call of God as he reveals the name of his new ministry

He called on all his fans to tune in every Sunday in the evening so that they can hear the true message from God

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has finally yielded to the call of God in his life and floated a ministry.

Legit.ng had reported that the controversial actor had shared a video where he hinted God had called him into ministry. He said then that he had made a name for himself in Nollywood and he was convinced he has to work for God.

In a new development, he made a post where he announced that he had become a pastor and was opening a ministry.

Yul Edochie becomes pastor, starts ministry. Photo credit @yuledochie

Yul Edochie shares details of his church

In the flyer he shared online, he said that the name of his church will be called "True Salvation Ministy".

The services will be strictly online every Sunday every 5-6 pm on YouTube. He also shared the name of his television channel.

Yul Edochie invites his fans to his church

In the caption of his post, he boasted that his lovers would enjoy true message of God from him.

He asked his fans to tune in so that they could experience true salvation.

This came after the actor kept his fans in suspense about a big announcement coming. He first said it would land by noon and later shifted it to 4 pm.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed he post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_yanki_:

"This man."

@_kingswey_:

"Last last you be preacher Amen."

@bella_ebinum:

"You said it before and you are about to fulfill it. It is time. May he that gave you this call long time ago give you the strength and wisdom to carry through."

@kimani0011:

"Swear say na God call you."

@cassie_licious0:

"Chai!! No be juju be this."

@victoria_adewunmi:

"Ahhhhh God have mercy upon me. I’m not laughing."

@prettyhelen123:

"People waiting to see bad news chai Nigerians. Keep disappointing your enemies .'

@shifraxclusivefits:

"Are we a joke to you?"

@gbabyfad:

"The way I laugh seeing this post I almost weewee for body. Yul oooo, it is well. I pray that whatever it is that has turned you this way ,God will destroy it by fire.'

@___alex_obi:

"Yulo, my brother it is well."

@rosedarls_hair_emporium:

"Ewuueeee, here na waa oo."

@omaebulu:

"Let’s go there. Why not? No one has the monopoly of being “called. Sunday e be it."

Source: Legit.ng