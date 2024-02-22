Isabella Idibia, the first daughter of iconic Nigerian musician 2baba, drew the attention of netizens to her parents' marriage

A viral video on TikTok saw a woman condemn the way Annie Idibia is invested in her union with the singer

Isabella, seeing the video about her parents, made her observations on that, which ignited several hot takes online

The eldest daughter of famous Nigerian singer 2baba and his wife Annie Idibia, Isabella Idibia, recently reacted to a TikTok video that made fun of her mother.

The viral clip showed a woman dancing to one of Wizkid's old songs, 'Girl', when she took a poke at Annie Idibia's marriage.

In a caption on her dance clip, the TikToker noted that despite her feelings for a man, she wouldn't fall into the same degree of illusion as Annie did for her husband, 2baba.

Isabella came across the video online and pointed out that the footage reflected her current mood.

"Mood as of late,' she first wrote.

Another reaction from the youngster stated that she disagreed with the woman's statement.

"Y'all, I am not agreeing with what she's saying o".

See the video below:

See how netizens reacted to Annie Iidbia's daughter's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

vendorshome:

"Hand go touch her this night."

luv.precy:

"Na sense she talk sha. She sabi Wetin her mama eye dey see."

aprilboldchic:

"Lmao I tell my mom to her face sef every time and I love her to death."

mheenarh__:

"The girl later said she wasn’t supporting the post and somebody said “Too late”."

the_emperor_white:

"If the entire post is confusing you as it is confusing me, like this."

enechelsea:

"What kind of embarrassing cruise is this."

ngo_peejay:

"I’m either getting too old or the world is getting too complex. I do not understand a thing from this post."

