Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has got Nigerians talking for the umpteenth time over his feelings about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a new social media post, the movie star reiterated his support for the country’s president and also explained why

A number of Nigerians had mixed feelings about Yul Edochie’s post as they reacted to it in his comment section

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, recently took to his social media page to remind fans about his love for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On his official Instagram page, the movie star posted yet another photo of himself showing his support for the country’s president.

Yul rocked a white native attire with Tinubu’s face boldly printed on the back. A message was also printed on it about how the president will be the one to save the country.

Not stopping there, the controversial actor took to his caption to reiterate that he is a Tinubu boy. He wrote:

“Come rain come sun, I dey with Jagaban. ASIWAJU BOY 100%. #renewedhope.”

Yul Edochie’s Tinubu post gets Nigerians talking

As expected, the Nollywood star’s post celebrating Tinubu left some Nigerians upset. Some of them even claimed he was getting paid by the politician.

official_lino_zee:

“Guy no dey disturb us na, what’s your problem. Did anyone ask you not to support him? Always posting nonsense.”

D.linq_services:

“In this life, pray that frustration doesn’t make you see black and call it white and vice versa.”

nikita_fc:

“You don turn to content creator..... you like to trend to get view, likes and comments to get paid in dollars on social media to feed the one that brought your career into mud. Catching out on trolls and insults.....no movie production and casting in films, no endorsement.”

Onuobialoveth:

“Asiwaju knows the atrocities you committed against your family. The worst betrayal you gave to May, your children, your parents, and your siblings. You can equally betray him and destroy his government even as a cleaner in his house in Lagos he will not give it to you, because you will go there and undo things.”

Ugoo_chi:

“You came late! Baba don share appointments finish!!”

officialgimeck:

“Stop disturbing us naaaa nobody is fighting you and jagaban. One position/ shishi - you no go see cos you b OMO IGBO . They won’t even trust you So,relax jagaban will never fix you.”

iambandupyrn:

“Jagaban pays yul 5k per post .”

zestjewelries:

“When Jagaban was on the street campaigning, you were busy supporting APGA. Now after the election and all the drama, you just came from no where and started screaming Jagaban Jagaban here and there. Oga restkwanu. Please rest small. You were supposed to be the Nollywood superstar, Not Otimpku Abeg.”

