May Edochie has sent a message to her fans and haters about the way she wants to live her life

According to her, she is not competing with anyone as she wished those surrounding her well in their endeavors

She noted that if anyone arrives at their destination earlier than her, she will not be annoyed or jealous of them

May Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor and pastor Yul Edochie, has made a post on TikTok to those who have been jostling to overshadow her.

In her post, she spoke about competition and her stance as far as it is concerned. According to her, she is not in rivalry with anyone and she will never change her mind about her stand.

May Edochie says she is not competing with anyone. Photo credit @mayyuledochie/@dzforareason

Source: Instagram

May Edochie wishes people well

In her post, the peace ambassador said people might get there before her and she congratulated those who might be faster than her.

The mother of three was looking gorgeous in her green attire while a song was playing in the background.

Her post came a few days after her only daughter renounced her father's name.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by May Edochie. Here are some of the comments below:

@kay:

"Absolutely true Queen May:

@adadioranma_tv_adaeze_onoh:

"@MAY YUL-EDOCHIE , Every woman should come and learn from you. You're a living example of a virtuous young woman."

@user4370671576005:

"Beautiful."

@patiencenwankwo7:

"God has graced u already."

@Proudmum#:

"Our queen forever."

@pleasantchidex:

"My super woman more Grace to you my love."

@Kuyehallieukamara001:

"Queen May."

@Blessing After Blessing:

"Love you every day beautiful queen May."

@pretty preious610:

"Queen May."

@okhuosamiomoligho:

"Yes o queen may..God bless you..more grace..love you but God loves you most."

@kudos4Jesus:

"May the good Lord continue to strengthen you."

@blessed mummy K:

"My forever Beautiful Queen."

May Edochie marks first birthday after son's demise

Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie had shared lovely pictures as she marked her first birthday after she lost her first son.

She stated that she had mixed emotions about her special day. She noted that she had to cancel her photoshoot because of her late son.

She wore black clothes in the pictures she shared to mark her new age.

Source: Legit.ng