Nigerian hit action movie Issakaba is one classic Nollywood project people who grew up in the 2000s wouldn't forget in a hurry

Those who were kids during that era would recount how they took to the street to mimic the Issakaba boys with their peers, chanting the 'Odeshi' slang popularised by the movie

Davido's in his lyrics on Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe brought back memories after mentioning the movie title

In a chat with Legit.ng, Chinaka also shared what she could remember from the hit movie released 23 years ago

The Nigerian movie industry is immersed with talents capable of producing movies in different genres, from horror to action, romance, thriller, and many more - little wonder Nollywod is highly rated on the international scene.

Nigeria's Nollywood is rated one of the fastest-growing movie industries and is placed second behind Hollywood.

Sam Dede reveals a sequel of Issakaba is on the way. Credit: @samdedesdx @davido

Nollywood has been churning out classical movies from way back - it didn't start today.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at one of Nigeria's hit action movies, 'Issakaba.'

Issakaba - 2001 Action Movie

Issakaba was produced by Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen and released in 2001.

The movie was based on actual life events that recounted the Bakassi Boys' exploits in the South East.

Bakassi Boys were a community vigilante focused on fighting against crimes in society.

In the movie, Issakaba acquired diabolical powers that enabled them to fight against crime. Some of the members would be heard chanting 'Odeshi' when tested with guns as proof that bullets couldn't penetrate their bodies.

The movie was so action-packed that it had four parts, as many would call it, 'Issakaba 1, 2, 3, 4.'

Fun fact: Issakaba is an anagram for Bakkassi.

Issakaba lead actor

Samuel Dedetoku, better known as Sam Dede, was the lead actor in the movie, acting as Ebube, the second in command of Issakaba.

Aside from acting, Sam Dede is also a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt. Popular actor Yul Edochie was one of his students.

To date, Sam Dede remains relevant in the movie industry. He was a cast in the 2023 hit movies The Black Book and Breath of Life.

Other Nollywood actors in Issakaba

Some other actors in Issakaba include Remmy Ohajianya, Emeka Ani, Chiwetalu Agu, Pete Eneh, Amaechi Munagor, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu.

For many who didn't know, Mr Ibu didn't start his career as a comic actor. In Issakaba, he was an informant to Sam Dede.

People recount their experience after watching Issakaba

While reacting to a post in 2016 about Issakaba, some netizens recounted their experience after watching the movie.

One Innocentchris said:

"Lolz! I watch dat movie starting from part 1,2,3,4. to the extent I formed Issakaba group in my area and I was elected as the leader ka!"

One buffalowings said:

"Issakaba odumba Issakaba. Chai. We go dey sing that song come they play with cutlass. Glad nobody was hurt."

Davido's lyrics about Issakaba

In 2024, music star Davido revived the movie title after he mentioned it in his lyrics on a feature on Kizz Daniels' Twe Twe.

"Issakaba (Baddest) Give me your bakasi, Your body looking like tsunami...," an extract from Davido's lyrics read.

Reactions trailed Davido's lyrics so much that he had to respond with a shade.

However, amid the backlash, in an unexpected twist, Sam Dede, alongside some Nollywood stars, revealed another version of Issakaba was on the way.

Watch a fun video of Nollywood stars, including Sam Dede, announcing a sequel of Issakaba is on the way while vibing to Davido's lyrics below

Issakaba was an exciting movie

Chinaka, a movie lover, shared how the use of diabolical power, also known as 'Juju', made the movie an interesting watch. She also remembered Sam Dede engaging in a heated exchange with the leader of Issakaba.

She said:

"Chuks Hanks was the biggest armed robber arrested last in the movie. He had juju that made him disappear and reappear in another location. Issakaba leader had to put another juju at the spot of his disappearance to bring him back."

Kizz Daniel and Davido’s 'Twe Twe' set record in 7 days

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a record released by Shazam disclosed that Twe Twe by Kizz Daniel featuring Davido emerged as the fastest Afrobeat music to set another record on the app.

It was also reported that 'Twe Twe' surpassed 100,000 Shazam on the music platform within seven days.

Reacting, a netizen said:

"Love to OBO. His 02 Arena concert mad this possible."

Source: Legit.ng