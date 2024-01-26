Music star Davido has seemingly responded to people dragging him over his verse of Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe song

Kizz Daniel dropped the feature of the new collaboration with the DMW label boss online on Thursday, January 25

Davido, in a tweet, applauded his pen game, which has further sparked reactions, with some dragging him

Nigerian singer Davido has clapped back at those criticising his lyrics on Kizz Daniel’s hit song ‘Twe Twe.'

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the two music stars dropped the new single on various social media platforms on Thursday, January 25.

However, Davido's verse on the new version didn't go down well with many, including popular Twitter critic Daniel Regha, who described the song as terrible.

It seems the criticisms got to the DMW label boss, who recently bagged a Grammy nomination as he hailed his pen game instead.

Davido, in a tweet via his X formerly Twitter handle, wrote:

"We no Dey do ‘it will grow on u ‘ for here …"

See his tweet below:

Mixed reactions trail Davido's tweet

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions as some netizens continued to berate Davido, while others claimed his tweet was directed at Wizkid. See some of the comments below:

Dhavidote:

"Na wizkid get this sub, Afro -Agriculture merchant."

yobrxxzy:

"Na why you never smell Hot100 since 13yrs be dis."

GucciStarboi:

"No wonder your music dey quickly fade away… NO REPLAY VALUE MERCHANT."

bigwizarrdd:

"You wey your career don spoil something wey Boyspyce no fit sing."

sakpo0007_:

"Because the song you drop na ERROR, E no dey enter and e no dey grow on anyone."

BayoCTID

"stop dropping mid music or i might have to unfollow, im sorry."

mister_ade5:

"How something wey no gree germinate wan take grow on person?"

KennyIsGoat:

"Wizkid don collect stray bullet."

officialb_ken:

"You’re the worst tin that happened to AFROBEAT Hot 100 you no go smell am."

Kemi Olunloyo drags Davido and Chioma over outing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kemi Olunloyo described Davido as a person who lacked organisation and good planning.

The journalist criticised the singer's decision to return to Nigeria when the Grammys was approaching.

She noted that the DMW boss should have remained in the US to attend the awards event.

