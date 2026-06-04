NiMet has forecast thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across several Nigerian states on Thursday, June 4

The agency listed northern, central, and southern states likely to experience storms and possible flooding

Residents have been advised to take safety precautions as strong winds and poor visibility are expected

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across many parts of the country on Thursday, June 4.

It further warned residents to prepare for possible disruptions.

Weather alert from NiMet shows rain, storms and flooding risk in multiple parts of the country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The weather agency, which shared the forecast on its official X handle, stated that several northern states would begin the day with sunny conditions before thunderstorms develop later.

Several states brace for storms, flooding risk

According to NiMet, states such as Taraba, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kaduna may experience light thunderstorms in the morning.

By afternoon and evening, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall are expected in Borno, Jigawa, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kano states.

The agency said the storms could be accompanied by lightning and strong winds, which may affect outdoor activities and travel.

In the North Central region, cloudy skies and brief sunshine are expected during the early hours, with Niger and Benue among the states likely to experience morning thunderstorms.

NiMet said thunderstorms and moderate rainfall would spread across most parts of the region later in the day.

The agency also warned that some low-lying communities could experience localised flooding as rainfall intensifies.

Strong winds, thunderstorms loom across south

For the southern states, NiMet predicted cloudy conditions and early-morning thunderstorms in Lagos, Ebonyi, Enugu, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River. More widespread thunderstorms and moderate rainfall are expected across the region as the day progresses.

Weather alert from NiMet shows rain, storms and flooding risk in multiple parts of the country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The forecast also prompts concerns for motorists and commuters, as heavy rainfall could reduce visibility and make roads slippery in some areas. Localized flooding is also possible in vulnerable communities.

NiMet advised residents to remain cautious and noted that strong winds could occur before thunderstorms. The agency, however, encouraged people to secure loose objects, avoid outdoor activities during storms, and drive carefully during periods of poor visibility.

The agency also advised airlines to obtain airport-specific weather reports to support safe flight operations.

NiMet forecasts nationwide rain, thunderstorms

Legit.ng had earlier disclosed that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) predicted widespread thunderstorms and rainfall across Nigeria on Wednesday, June 3, affecting northern, central, and southern regions throughout the day.

The agency said northern states such as Kano, Katsina, Borno, and Kaduna may experience afternoon storms after morning cloudiness, while central areas including Benue and Plateau could see early rainfall activity.

NiMet warned that the weather may trigger flooding, strong winds, and poor visibility, advising residents to take precautions, secure loose items, and avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during thunderstorms.

TCN announces seven-hour power outage in Nigeria

Previously, Legit.ng reported that TCN announced a planned seven-hour outage across Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Bauchi, Yobe states and parts of the Niger Republic for emergency maintenance on Mando-Kumbotso 330kV transmission line.

The company said engineers will replace a damaged Red Phase Conductor on Tower T187 along the route, with Kano Electricity Distribution Company impacted, as supply disruption is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Source: Legit.ng