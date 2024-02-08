A video of Nollywood actor Kunle Afod visiting the home of veteran Baba Wande in Oshogbo Osun state recently trended online

In the viral clip, Baba Wande granted Kunle Afod an interview where he spoke about the origin of the Nigerian movie industry

Baba Wande also shared during the interview how long he has been in the film and theatre industry and why the origin of the movie industry is incomplete without the Yorubas

Veteran Nollywood actor Kareem Adepoju, aka Baba Wande, recently shared some comments during an interview with Kunle Afod that has got people talking online.

Kunle Afod visited the veteran at his home in Osun state in an ongoing series for his YouTube channel.

Afod, over the last few months, has become quite famous for the different videos of himself visiting the homes of Nollywood veterans like Lere Paimo, Alapini, Iya Nuwe and the like who had retired from the movie industry or are struggling in some ways.

"Who owns Nollywood?" - Baba Wande reveals

During Kunle Afod's visit to Baba Wande's home, he asked the veteran how long he had been in the movie industry.

He said he had been in the film and theatre industry for over 65 years. Baba Wande shared how he used to do stage plays in Nsuka, Owerri and even Kano before the video cassette era, and others came into play.

During the interview, Baba Wande Addressed a viral social media conversation about who the true owners of Nollywood are.

He shared with Kunle Afod that years before Living In Bondage was released, Yorubas were already producing movies in video cassettes.

Baba Wande also noted that Tajudeen Adepetu was the one who coined the name Nollywood. He further reiterated that Yorubas are the owners of Nollywood and its pioneers.

Watch the interview below:

Netizens react to Baba Wande's comment

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Baba Wande's interview:

"Beyond creating an evergreen archive of wise words and axioms from these legendary beings, you are giving them an entire bouquet and much needed love, at this point in their lives when they are already old."

"Please. You guys should not forget BABA ajirebi as well."

"Still looks young please do Kola Oyewo."

"Baba wande looking as fresh , young as ever."

"I remember baba film tolu wa ni ile."

"Baba Wande to pa sule to tun ta ile osha Good to see him."

"This Baba Wande fine pieces. God abeg o, make we sef reach this age and age gracefully o."

"After all this visit write A story and allow all this Legends participate in the movie. title Alemi dun....."

Kunle Afod throws self a lavish 50th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Kunle Afod celebrated his 50th birthday after he was accused of falsifying his age.

He shared during his birthday party when he joined the entertainment business in his late twenties and has gone on to spend over 25 years in the industry.

Afod's colleagues turned out in grand style to rejoice with him as he celebrated turning a new age.

