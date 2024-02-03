A Nigerian lady recently visited the graveside of late Nigerian footballer, Sam Okwaraji who died in active service

In a touching video shared via the X app, she mourned his demise and prayed for his soul to rest in peace

Social media users who watched the video got emotional as they remembered the footballer and his service to the country

A Nigerian lady, Nnenna Okoronkwo, has remembered Sam Okwaraji, a Nigerian footballer who died while playing for Nigeria against Angola in 1989.

Sam collapsed and died of congestive heart failure in the 77th minute of a World Cup qualification match against Angola at the Lagos National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State.

Lady shares video of late Sam Okwaraji's graveside Photo credit: @NellySylva/X.

Okwaraji had a career in Europe which included playing for NK Dinamo Zagreb, VfB Stuttgart and SSV Ulm 1846 while finishing his education in law.

Lady pays tribute to late Okwaraji

In a touching video, Nnenna Okoronkwo displayed the late footballer's graveside and reminisced about his active service to the country.

She also revealed how passing the stadium and seeing his graveside creates a painful feeling of nostalgia.

In her words:

"I didn't get to watch him but I grew up reading about him. This is one of the few men who died while in active service for their country. If he had lived longer, only God knows what he would have achieved for the nation. So this is it. The monument. Anytime I pass through the stadium I look at it and feel nostalgic. I'm remembering him today and praying to God that his soul continues to rest in peace."

Reactions as netizens remember demise of Okwaraji

Netizens penned emotional comments after recounting the footballer's untimely demise.

MC said:

"I was told as a kid that India beat Nigeria 100 - 1 and Okwaraji scored the only goal. How true is this NFF. I really need answer please."

Samstar wrote:

"Our legend okwaraji rest well."

Dozix added:

"Continue resting peacefully legend."

See the post below:

Super Eagles dedicate win to late Okwaraji

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Super Eagles of Nigeria have dedicated their 1-0 victory against the Palancas Negras of Angola in the quarterfinals of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 to the memory of late Samuel Okwaraji.

Celebrating their crucial win against Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, the Super Eagles team posted on its X handle that the victory was in memory of the late football legend.

The late Nigerian international was a force to reckon with, playing in the middle of the field. Sadly, he died on August 12, 1989, at the age of 25 years old.

