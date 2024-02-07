Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Doyin caught the backlash of netizens after her recent appearance on national TV

The podcaster was featured as a guest on the channel's TV show Morning Brief when she failed a series of basic current affairs questions

She, however, raised eyebrows when she was asked who Nigeria's Nobel Laureate is as the clip continued to make the rounds

Former BBNiaja housemate Doyin David stunned netizens on national TV as she struggled to answer a basic current affairs question about Nigeria's Nobel laureate.

The reality TV personality appeared on Channel TV's Morning Brief, where she took part in a quick quiz.

BBNaija Doyin struggles to identify Nigeria’s Nobel laureate. Credit: @channelstv

Source: Instagram

Doyin was initially asked about the duration of the country's presidential term.

She replied by asking if it was four or eight years they do before handing over.

When asked about the name of the inspector general of police, Doyin quickly stated that she had no idea who he was.

Finally, she was asked about Nigeria's Nobel Laureate, who also admitted to not knowing the face and identity of the prestigious global title.

In Doyin's words:

"Again, I do not know. I am in entertainment. Ask me about entertainment."

However, after receiving a tip from the host regarding Wole Soyinka's appearance, she guessed accurately.

Soyinka is a renowned Nigerian playwright and novelist. His popular works include 'The Trials of Brother Jero', 'Aké: The Years of Childhood Wole Soyinka', 'The Man Died: The Prison Notes of Wole Soyinka', and 'You Must Set Forth at Dawn'. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986.

Doyin rose to prominence in 2022 during her appearance on the BBNaija' Level Up' edition.

In the 2023 All-Stars season, which Ilebaye Odiniya won, the reality TV personality made a notable return as a contender.

After her time in the Big Brother Nigeria house, she leaped into podcast hosting and lifestyle influence.

See the video below

Reactions trail BBNaija Doyin's answer on Nigeria's Nobel laureate

Legit.ng compiled the hot takes below

fashion_magicblog:

"I loved how she confidently stated that she does not know it; we learn every day, and she will never forget this question."

musicmagnate:

"Everyone doesn't have to know everything. As simple as the answers may be. We are all dealing with different life demands."

wilsonosara_art:

"Ask her about island and mainland."

oladelefameso:

"Doyin Olodo....which field is entertainment? If na to talk rubbish now, she go sabi."

@obajemujnr:

"BBNaija needs to change strategy of recruitment, you can’t be recruiting LAWMA staffs as housemates year in, year out."

@Olatu125:

"These are ‘our’ influencers."

Doyin David reveals 2024 fashion plans

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality star had said her fashion goal for 2024 is to remain bold and edgy. Also, she recounted her stay in the BBN house in 2023.

In an interview with Legit.ng, she noted that a lot of Nigerians were not comfortable with her style, but she won't change it.

She further revealed how challenging 2023 was for her and all the blessings that came with it, which she was grateful for.

