A US-based Nigerian man, Innocent Okoro, has got the internet buzzing after he revisited his Grammy prediction, which was made in December 2023

Young South African singer Tyla won Grammy's first African Music Performance Award ahead of Nigeria's Davido, Olamide, Asake and Burna Boy

Innocent had foreseen the outcome of the inaugural category and had shared it on Facebook, and it turned out to be so

Innocent Okoro, popularly known as Innocent Tino, has sent netizens into a frenzy after resharing a Facebook post he made in December 2023 about the Grammy award.

Tyla's 'Water' clinched the inaugural African Music Performance Award at the 66th Grammy Annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Innocent Okoro had predicted that South Africa's Tyla would win the category. Photo Credit: @davido, Facebook/Innocent Tino

The 22-year-old South African saw off competition from her fellow countryman Musa Keys and Nigerian singers Davido, Burna Boy, Olamide, Asake and Ayra Starr to win the award.

Innocent had predicted Tyla's win

In a Facebook post on December 2, 2023, Innocent wrote that Tyla would likely clinch the award ahead of Nigerian singers with how she was 'being pushed'. In his words:

"The way there are pushing Tyla water song in America, dem fit give her the Grammy b€ating our Naija guys oo ..my instincts never lies."

Following the outcome of the Grammy Awards which stirred reactions, Innocent revisited his earlier post with pride.

"To all my doubters...And it happened.

"Somebody just post it. You see say my instinct doesn't lie? That was Dec 2nd," he wrote in a new Facebook post.

How Innocent made the Grammy prediction

When contacted about what informed his prediction, Innocent told Legit.ng he got the prediction because he follows trends. In his words:

"Yea. I get these predictions because I follow trends. I pay attention to nuances, that many don't. I am a very attentive listener. The tricks about getting it right are not to follow your emotions or public opinion but the facts and trendlines."

People react to Innocent Tino's prediction

DadaBoi said:

"Even at home my uncle predicted the same over the song.

"This is the second time He will surprise us about this Grammy stuff. He did for Angelica Kijo and now for Tyler . He is 58 yrs."

Vicky Ezenwa said:

"Somebody should tell that over sabi ariara to throway the speech way she right for paper if e dey for her phone make she delete am.

"Over sabi Nigerians."

Matthew John said:

"Davido no Grammy award Grammys in nonsense award and grammys is stupid award and a foolish award I'm very sad Davido did not win Grammy this is a stupid award I'm saying it again and again and a foolish award Davido leave me alone Grammys in nurses award."

Hèártbrêåk Kïd said:

"If say I fit do voice note ehhn, wetin I for tell you tino, u for remove me from this page."

Itse Sheriff said:

"U just dey put mouth for everywhere just incase one no enter d other one go enter then u go say ur predictions dey correct. Oga abeg rest."

Logo Pressure said:

"Waiting senior man sit down see, if you like climb palm trees u no go see am, na him be this oo."

How Davido reacted to his Grammy nominations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido had opened up about how he reacted to receiving three Grammy nominations.

Recall that sometime in 2023, the DMW boss got his first-ever Grammy nominations for the Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance categories.

In an interview with the Recording Academy, Davido revealed more details about his reaction after the news of his Grammy nomination got to him. David said he was home when he got the news, and his wife Chioma was with him.

